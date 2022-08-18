EXCLUSIVE: "Get better every time you go out there" - Patrick Mahomes' work ethic wows Chiefs' Mecole Hardman

Patrick Mahomes has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league and has a Super Bowl ring and an MVP award to prove it. One major reason for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s accomplishments can be tied to his strong ethic.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman was asked about his quarterback's work ethic.

Hardman says that the intensity is there and Mahomes takes practice seriously:

“I think he's doing good - having a good camp. New pieces, getting to know the new pieces and everything. So, I think he’s doing good. His chops in camp looks good. The intensity is there. I think he practices how he plays."

"I think he takes practice seriously; get better every time you go out there. We take that and we learn from that and just try, you know, use that energy to make good practices offensively.”

Mahomes was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech by the Chiefs. The quarterback became a full-time starter for the Chiefs at the start of the 2018-19 season.

That season, he led the NFL in touchdown passes with 50 as he won both NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. He also made his first Pro Bowl that year and for the last three years he was selected as well.

Entering the 2022-23 season, the 26-year-old signal-caller will have a new-look offense that includes Hardman.

Mahomes and Hardman’s role in the 2022-23 season

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City offense will be without wideout Tyreek Hill as he was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. However, they still have Hardman, who is looking to fill the hole left by Hill.

Hardman had 59 receptions, 693 receiving yards, and two touchdowns last season. The 24-year-old made the Pro Bowl his first season in the NFL back in 2018.

Kansas City signed Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to add to their wide receiving corps with Hardman. In his fourth season in the league, Hardman brings experience and familiarity with Mahomes. We’ll see if Hardman can be an impact player for the Chiefs and their offense for the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12