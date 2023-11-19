Mekhi Becton injury: Jets LT gets carted off after ankle injury vs Bills in Week 11

The New York Jets had their season ruined by injuries, with none more important than quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a torn Achilles just four snaps into the season. But the offensive line is also struggling badly with players hurt, and another one happened in their divisional contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Early in the first quarter, former first-round pick Mekhi Becton was carted off to the locker room with a right ankle injury. He was pass-blocking against A. J. Epenesa during a play and seemed to twist his ankle when the defender fell over him.

He was listed as questionable to return, but if it is indeed a high-ankle sprain, it will be difficult for Becton to return. The Jets' lineman has struggled with injuries throughout his career and hasn't been able to reach his full potential as a first-round pick due to this.

Which Jets players have been injured in 2023?

New York's season was changed just four snaps in the first game against the Buffalo Bills. After over a decade of poor quarterback play, the team made a big trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire the superstar quarterback; however, the dream was over right when it started - even if he does return late in the season, the playoff hopes will be basically extinguished.

But he's not the only important player who has missed time for being hurt. The excellent interior offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker also tore his Achilles tendon and is out for the season. The starter left tackle, Duane Brown, can only return from the injured reserve in Week 12 for a hip injury.

Safety Chuck Clark, acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the offseason, suffered a torn ACL during training camp and did not feature in the 2023 season. He was also going to be a starter.

Mekhi Becton contract

The lineman is in the final year of his rookie deal, which had four years and paid him $18,4 million during the period.

Since the New York Jets declined to activate his fifth-year option, he will be a free agent after this season. With so many injuries to the record, it's unlikely that the Jets will look to re-sign him.