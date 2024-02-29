Mel Kiper Mock Draft: 5 boldest calls from NFL analyst's latest update

The 2024 NFL draft looms, and analyst Mel Kiper has some changes in thought from when he first made his predictions in the middle of last month.

There have been some no-brainers that have remained intact, including the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots replacing their quarterbacks. But there have been some surprising deviations as well.

So what are the deviations that will make football fans ask themselves how that could have happened? Here's a look at five bold calls from Mel Kiper's latest mock draft:

5 bold calls from Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

#5) 49ers bolster front seven with Chop Robinson

Nick Bosa and Fred Warner could use some help

The San Francisco 49ers have been a stacked team when it comes to defense. This year, they sent four Pro Bowlers from that group: Javon Hargrave, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward.

They had some good role players in Arik Armstead and Dre Greenlaw, but the latter has an Achilles injury that could keep him off the field. To that end, John Lynch is overlooking his team's offensive line deficiencies to bolster the other side of the ball.

Enter Chop Robinson. The Penn State alum has met the divisional rival Arizona Cardinals at the Combine, but he may want to play for a winning team, and the 49ers are one. He could provide much-needed help for Bosa and Warner in the pass rush.

#4) Cardinals do not replace DJ Humphries

DJ Humphries has been beset by injuries

Now everyone may be thinking, "The Arizona Cardinals already have Paris Johnson Jr. in line; why draft another lineman?"

The reason: DJ Humphries has regressed, thanks to injuries. He also has a massive contract that does not end until the end of the 2025 season. That is a disastrous combination that Monti Ossenfort has to address.

Kiper had initially mock-drafted Tyler Guyton, but he has now pivoted towards upgrading the Cardinals' defense instead with Darius Robinson, a defensive tackle from Missouri. However, the pivot is less surprising in retrospect – they were among the worst-defending teams in football, ranking dead-last in average QBR and rushing yards allowed and third-to-last in sacks.

#3) Buccaneers replace Mike Evans

The Buccaneers need a contingency plan for when Mike Evans leaves

Mike Evans is one of the most loyal players in recent NFL history. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among the league's worst teams, he chose to persevere – and it worked. During his second contract, he finally found success making the playoffs and winning a Super Bowl.

But 2024 could mark the beginning of a new era, as Evans tests free agency for the first time after failing to secure an extension. Chris Godwin could step up, but Jason Licht instead goes for a young successor in Keon Coleman, even if it means not filling the defensive holes that Shaquil Barrett (and potentially Antoine Winfield Jr.) leave.

#2) Broncos draft Russell Wilson's successor in JJ McCarthy

Is JJ McCarthy the Broncos' quarterback of the future?

It is no secret that the Denver Broncos will abandon Russell Wilson when the new league year starts. But there are still intriguing options at his position, like Kirk Cousins, who may have just ended his tenure as a Minnesota Viking.

But instead, Kiper believes Sean Payton is cleaning house and going for a rookie in JJ McCarthy. He may not have the experience, but he does have the potential and winning pedigree, claiming the national college title with Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

#1) Chargers pass up on Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is considered one of the greatest college tight ends ever

Speaking of Jim Harbaugh, his Los Angeles Chargers were once thought to be in the running to land Brock Bowers, giving them another prolific pass-catcher to complement Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston.

However, the head coach is instead prioritizing the offensive line, bringing in JC Latham to help Rashawn Slater protect Justin Herbert. As for Bowers, the New York Jets swoop in for him, even though they also need more trench depth.