Mel Kiper mock draft: Emeka Egbuka projected to join Packers’ star WR unit to help Jordan Love

NFL draft expert Mel Kiper believes that Emeka Egbuka will be drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round this year. The wideout, who recently won the national title with Ohio State, can add more firepower to the Packers' offense, led by quarterback Jordan Love.

As per Kiper, Egbuka has an excellent all-round game. He is quick, has good hands, and knows how to deal with a variety of cornerbacks. The versatile star can also be used as a kick returner.

Egbuka's traits are ideal for a player who is expected to gel with Love. The quarterback has a knack for picking out his targets on the sidelines and the former Ohio State receiver could be a great addition to the Packers' WR unit.

Green Bay already boasts the likes of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and others. However, the Packers have had a few injury concerns with them over the years.

Moreover, Green Bay does not have a long history of drafting receivers in the first round. The last time that the Packers drafted a wideout in the first round was in 2002, in the form of Javon Walker.

So, it will be interesting to see if Green Bay ends its streak by drafting a wideout in Egbuka in the first round this year, with the No. 23 pick.

How did Emeka Egbuka fare in his final year at Ohio State?

Former Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka had a stellar final year at Ohio State. He racked up 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 receptions. The wideout played in all games for the Buckeyes as they won the national championship.

Egbuka committed to Ohio State in 2021 and played his entire college career with the program. The receiver finished with 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns across a program-record 205 receptions. He also added 145 yards and two touchdowns on the ground across 60 games and posted 621 kick return yards.

