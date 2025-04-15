Mel Kiper projects Jihaad Campbell getting drafted by NFC East team

Jihaad Campbell spent his entire college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The linebacker thrived under the guidance of Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer, and was a leader in the defense.

Campbell is viewed as one of the best linebackers in this year's draft, and he'll surely have his suitors at the next level. CFB analyst Mel Kiper has a major NFC East team taking that chance of Campbell in this month's draft.

According to Kiper, the Philadelphia Eagles will select Campbell with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Campbell will join the defending Super Bowl champions and give them a fresh pair of legs in their quest for back-to-back titles.

Kiper sees the Eagles adding Campbell to a second level comprised of Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. This would give defensive coordinator Vic Fangio an extra asset for his unit.

The Eagles aim to become the latest team since the turn of the century to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They're fresh off a statement win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and will look to beat all competitors in the 2025-26 season.

One way to endure their places and achieve their target is to draft smartly. Picking up a talent like Jihaad Campbell at the end of the first round is a move that'll benefit the franchise instantly and for the future.

How did Jihaad Campbell perform in Alabama?

Jihaad Campbell made the gradual progression from backup defender to star linebacker in his three-year stint with the Crimson Tide. The IMG Academy product recorded just one tackle in his freshman season. He locked in and improved his stats to 66 total tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception in his sophomore campaign.

Following the retirement of Nick Saban, Campbell took up a significant role in Kalen DeBoer's first year at the helm in Bama. He amassed 119 total tackles, two pass deflections, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. He earned First-team All-SEC honors for his efforts.

Campbell is a versatile, intelligent, and athletic linebacker. He's talented enough to be a Day 1 starter in the league and should thrive on a roster with a similar winning mentality to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

