Meet Mellody Hobson, the first black female owner in NFL history

Mellody Hobson is set to make NFL history as the league’s first black female owner. She’s part of the group headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton to buy the Denver Broncos. The Broncos will reportedly sell for $4.65 billion, which would be the most money ever paid for an American sports franchise.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that he wanted the next ownership group to have minority representation throughout the bidding process for the franchise. Hobson will be one of the few black women to have an ownership share in a professional sports franchise.

The Walmart heir spoke of her accomplishments and various roles, including serving as chairwoman of the Starbucks corporation and co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments:

“Beyond her role at Ariel, Mellody is an influential leader in corporate and civic organizations across the nation. Mellody currently serves as chair of the board of Starbucks Corporation and is also a director of JPMorgan Chase. We know she will bring her strategic acumen and leadership perspective to our team.”

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver



* Directorship at JPMorgan Chase

* Chairman of the Board of DreamWorks Animation

* Board member, Estée Lauder Companies

* Chairwoman of the board, Starbucks



And that’s not all.



denverfan.com/2098816/bankin… No NFL owner has a resume like that of new Broncos co-owner @MellodyHobson * Directorship at JPMorgan Chase* Chairman of the Board of DreamWorks Animation* Board member, Estée Lauder Companies* Chairwoman of the board, StarbucksAnd that’s not all. No NFL owner has a resume like that of new Broncos co-owner @MellodyHobson:* Directorship at JPMorgan Chase* Chairman of the Board of DreamWorks Animation* Board member, Estée Lauder Companies* Chairwoman of the board, StarbucksAnd that’s not all.denverfan.com/2098816/bankin…

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson spoke highly of Hobson, saying that it’s tremendous accomplishment to be the first black woman and that it’s history that could go over the head of some people:

"To be able to talk to her, what a tremendous accomplishment and what a gift to be able to do what she's going to be able to do. To be the first Black woman, right, to be able to do this, I mean, this is a big deal. I mean, this is history. And I think that maybe has gone over people's heads a little bit."

Mellody Hobson and Her Background

The Broncos co-woner with her husband, Star Wars creator George Lucas. Source: CNBC

She was born on April 3, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois and is the youngest of six children. In 1991, she attended Princeton University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of International Relations. In 1987, she graduated from St. Ignatius College Preparatory.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Mellody Hobson is a superstar in every sense of the word! She’s been a friend for 20 years and is one of the smartest, most driven and downright most impressive people I’ve ever met. What a wonderful addition for the #Broncos Mellody Hobson is a superstar in every sense of the word! She’s been a friend for 20 years and is one of the smartest, most driven and downright most impressive people I’ve ever met. What a wonderful addition for the #Broncos! https://t.co/IwN33rgSxp

Hobson interned at Ariel Capital Management and T. Rowe Price Associates, both investment firms, while attending college. She took on the role at Ariel, supervising client service and playing a pivotal role in strategic planning upon graduating.

In 1994, Ariel separated from its parent company, the Calvert Group, and assets fell by $100 million. However, things have been going great for her and Ariel. She was elevated to become president of Ariel, and the firm currently handles $10 billion in assets.

The new Broncos co-owner has been married to Star Wars creator George Lucas since 1993 and the couple have one child, a daughter named Everest Hobson Lucas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far