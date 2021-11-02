NFL trade deadline: Why is no NFL team signing Steelers' Melvin Ingram?

Linebacker Melvin Ingram's stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers is not going well. Initially signed as a backup player on a one-year, $4 million dollar deal, the 32-year-old was trying to kickstart his career after spending nine seasons with the Chargers.

One position that the Steelers are deepest in is linebacker. With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both back after dealing with injuries, the opportunities for Ingram to get consistent game time are not there.

Despite his limited gametime, Ingram has been productive. He has had one sack, six hits and two tackles for loss in his 246 snaps played. With his game time limited and only on a one-year deal, Ingram now wants out of the Steel city.

Why is no one interested in Melvin Ingram?

Aditi Kinkhabwala from NFL Network appeared on 93.7 FM with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller and spoke about the Ingram situation in Pittsburgh.

"I do feel they need to move on from Melvin Ingram," Kinkhabwala said. "He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be part of this team. Mike Tomlin loves to say he wants volunteers, not hostages. So try to get where you want to get."

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress Our excellent cohost on @937theFan tremendous NFL reporter @AKinkhabwala says the Steelers are working to trade Melvin Ingram. "He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be a part of the team. He thinks he's better than Alex Highsmith."

Ingram has talent but injuries have seriously hampered his productivity on the field. In his ten years in the league, Ingram has only had double-digit sacks twice, in 2015 and 2017. He went through a four-year stretch where he did not miss a game between 2015 and 2019 and this is where he shone in his defensive end position.

He missed three games in 2019 and last year played only seven games as injuries again stopped him from seeing the field. He also missed his team's division game against the Browns with a groin injury.

So why has no team enquired about Ingram? The two biggest factors that stand out are his age (32) and his injury history. While early on in his career he hardly saw the inside of the medical room, over the last few seasons, he has just not been able to get his body right.

Teams around the league would be very hesitant to give up draft picks for a 32-year-old, let alone for someone with an injury history. Would Ingram still be productive on another team? Sure, but he has to get his body right for him to do so.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I'm told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don't want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner?

There are plenty of teams that are in need of a linebacker/defensive end with the Kansas City Chiefs the number one option as they simply cannot stop a nosebleed at present.

With Tuesday's 4 pm trade deadline fast approaching, there will surely be a couple of teams who will contact the Steelers about Ingram's availability. Adding someone with the experience Ingram has would do wonders for the right team's pass rush and defensive line.

But will anyone take their chance on an aging and injury-prone defender? We will not have to wait too long to find out.

