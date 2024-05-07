Met Gala 2024: Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr. turn up the heat in custom H&M suit and intricate flower embroidery on suave black fit

Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham Jr. represented the NFL at the 2024 Met Gala. The fashionable wide receivers brought the heat to the event with unique fits on the red carpet.

This article will explore their looks, outfit details, and more from one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham Jr. at the 2024 Met Gala

Perennial Pro Bowler wide receiver Stefon Diggs stole the show at the Met Gala. The Houston Texans pass catcher wore a custom-made H&M outfit to the event.

Diggs' outfit was a liquidy midnight blue H&M suit with Greg Yuna necklaces, a Nick Bindi ring, and Shayan Afshar pear drop earrings. It's his second appearance at the Met Gala following his 2023 appearance when he was a guest of Tommy Hilfiger.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins' newest wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., also graced the 2024 Met Gala. Odell Beckham Jr. graced the occasion in a suave black suit with white detailing, intricate flower embroidery and a diamond broach.

This isn't the first time that Beckham Jr. has attended the Met Gala. The superstar wide receiver broke the internet with his Thom Browne sleeveless vest in 2019, and he was fully iced out in 2022 in a green velvet outfit.

Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham Jr. will be on new teams in 2024

Diggs and Beckham Jr. will be playing on new teams in the 2024 NFL season. The pair have swapped contenders and will be looking to make a run at the Super Bowl.

After years of speculation, Stefon Diggs has finally ended his stint with the Buffalo Bills. He joins the Houston Texans, one of the most exciting young teams in the league, to chase a deep postseason run and potentially an appearance in Super Bowl 2025.

Beckham Jr. joined the Miami Dolphins after a one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. Beckham Jr. is in the veteran era of his NFL career and has been signed by the Dolphins to provide Super Bowl-caliber leadership to an inexperienced but talented group.

Diggs and Beckham Jr. join stacked wide receiver rooms with one goal on their mind ahead of the 2024 NFL season: to win the Super Bowl and lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of a grueling season.

