Miami Dolphins Win Total prediction for 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins had an offseason filled with drama, coaching changes and high-profile signings. Can second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa learn a brand new system quickly and lead the Dolphins into the playoffs?

With the 2022 campaign fast-approaching, NFL fans are understandably excited. Fans and pundits will look at the schedules and try and predict how many games each franchise will win.

Here, we'll analyze and formulate an accurate prediction of the Dolphins' 2022 Win Totals. NFL Win Totals have been out for a while now and while these lines might seem to have been beaten to death, we know the public is often wrong.

We’ll arrive at our conclusions by examining their past three seasons, new arrivals and departing players, as well as the strength of their schedule. Then we’ll weigh each factor and make our final determination as to what will most likely happen with the Dolphins this season.

Miami Dolphins 9 wins OVER +100 UNDER -120

Miami really turned things around, but were unhappy with Brian Flores as head coach and replaced him with Mike McDaniel. McDaniel inherits a good football team, and the addition of star receiver Tyreek Hill alongside Jaylen Waddle makes their offense very dangerous.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might be accurate, but he completed the second-fewest passes of 25 yards or more. It should be interesting to see just how creative McDaniel can be in getting Hill and Waddle the ball.

Their offensive line may have improved this offseason, but they still aren’t very good. They’ve replaced Jesse Davis with former All-Pro Terron Armstead and also added veteran center Connor Williams, but they’ll need time to gel.

The 2021 Dolphins rushing game was non-existent, but they have a few veterans in camp returning from injury. These include Chase Edmunds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. Maybe they can re-invent themselves in Miami, but if they can't, the Dolphins offense is going to have real problems.

The defense was an average unit last season. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer remains, and he does have some talented players to work with. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips will be tasked with keeping opponents off the scoreboard in what should be a difficult AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins have a difficult schedule. Four of their final six contests are on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots. There's also a tough home game against the Green Bay Packers. Miami will also host the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns prior to their bye week (week 11).

The schedule is tough, and they’ll be lucky to win nine games this season. Take UNDER 9 wins.

