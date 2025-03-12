Miami Dolphins 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Zach Wilson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and more

The Miami Dolphins missed out on the playoffs last season. The franchise is looking to make the most of free agency and stock up on talented players to compete in a stacked AFC.

Ad

With the offseason under way, let's look at the Dolphins' moves in free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Dolphins free agency tracker 2025

1. OL James Daniels (3 years, $24 million)

The Miami Dolphins added versatile offensive lineman James Daniels to their roster. Daniels joined on a three-year $24 million contract following his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniels is a right guard by trade but has experience playing the left guard and center positions. He'll be tasked with adding value to the O-line for the foreseeable future.

Ad

2. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (2 years, $6.5 million)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed on a two-year deal to add depth to the Dolphins' wide receiver room. He most recently played for the Tennessee Titans.

Westbrook-Ikhine is fresh off racking up 497 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in the 2024 season. He could be an underrated addition to the Dolphins' offense.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. QB Zach Wilson (1 year, $6 million)

Former second-overall pick Zach Wilson joined the Dolphins on a one-year prove-it deal. He is coming off a season with the Denver Broncos after departing from the New York Jets.

Wilson will slot in as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup. Based on Tua's extensive injury record, there's likely a chance that Wilson will play meaningful snaps in 2025.

4. S Ifeatu Melifonwu (1 year, $4 million)

5. OL Larry Borom (undisclosed)

6. S Ashtyn Davis (undisclosed)

Ad

Miami Dolphins 2025 free agency re-signings

1. DB Elijah Campbell (1 year, $1.9 million)

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back defensive back Elijah Campbell on a team-friendly deal. This is the fourth consecutive year that Campbell has signed a $1.9 million contract to remain in Miami.

2. LB Quinton Bell (1 year, $1.5 million)

Quinton Bell will remain with the Miami Dolphins for the 2025 season. The versatile defender signed a one-year $1.5 million deal to remain on Mike McDaniels' team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.