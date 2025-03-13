Miami Dolphins 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after signing Zach Wilson in free agency

The Miami Dolphins are entering Year 4 of the head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa partnership and are hoping the vision finally pays off. After being one-and-done in the playoffs in the first two seasons of McDaniel's reign, they fell off last season, partially due to Tagovailoa's four-game absence after suffering yet another concussion. They finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Ad

There is optimism, as the offense remains one of the most innovative in football.

They have brought in former second-overall draft pick Zach Wilson to back up Tagovailoa. Free-agent additions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also look like direct replacements for the departing Jevon Holland and Braxton Berrios, respectively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are still holes on this roster that the Dolphins will have to fill in the draft. They have their picks in Round 1 and Round 2 and have a third-round pick, thanks to the compensatory formula for the free agency departure of Olivier Vernon.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 13: Will Campbell, OT, LSU Tigers

Ad

If Will Campbell is available like he was in this mock draft, the Miami Dolphins should run the pick in as soon as possible. Campbell is a perfect scheme fit for McDaniel's offense and matches the roster's biggest need.

Campbell dominated as the left tackle for LSU after securing the position as a freshman. He played all 38 available games in his college career and went on a 24-game streak where he did not give up a single sack. He was also All-SEC in all three of his college football seasons.

Ad

Adding Campbell would give the Dolphins' zone-running scheme a new dimension and provide an additional layer of protection for Tagovailoa.

#2 – Round 2, pick 48: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma Sooners

The Miami Dolphins are decent defensively but lack real difference-makers in the middle of the defense. Stutsman represents good value at this pick and will provide a thumper who can get to the ball carrier but drop into coverage in certain situations.

Stutsman had 37 tackles for loss in his college football career, and his eye for the ball could elevate this Dolphins defense to the next level. The Dolphins need an upgrade in the middle linebacker position next to Jordyn Brooks, and Stutsman could fill that role.

Ad

#3 – Round 3, pick 98 (Compensatory Selection): Trevor Etienne, RB, Florida Gators

The Dolphins are losing running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson in free agency. That leaves De'Von Achane as the undisputed starter, but they will still need another back to complement Achane. Enter Trevor Etienne.

Trevor is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, but they have different play styles. Trevor excels in breaking through to the second level and has pulled out 45 carries of more than 10 yards. He can also be a useful check-down option on passing downs, and his versatility is something that Mike McDaniel will enjoy working with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.