Miami Dolphins 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC East franchise

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season which saw them finish with an 8-9 record and miss out on the playoffs.

They did finish second in the AFC East ahead of the Jets and Patriots but were way off the 13-4 Bills.

To aid their chances of making it back to the postseason the Dolphins have already made some eye-catching moves this offseason by releasing RB Raheem Mostert, CB Kendall Fuller and others.

They handed Steelers OG James Daniels a three-year $24 million contract, as well as grabbing former Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a two-year deal.

They'll look to build the roster as the 2025 NFL draft looms with Miami holding seven picks in the first five rounds, meaning there'll be plenty of opportunities to find some excellent young talent.

Miami Dolphins mock draft for 5 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Miami Dolphins

#1 - Round 1, Pick 13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

NFL: Malaki Starks at the combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Miami Dolphins taking one of the best prospects in the draft, Georgia safety Malaki Starks, with their first-round pick.

After losing both Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland in free agency this move makes sense for the Dolphins, and Starks will likely be a day one starter. He was a national champion in 2022 and was named First-team All-SEC in both 2023 and 2024.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 48: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

NFL: Derrick Harmon at the combine - Source: Imagn

In a stacked interior defensive line class, there's a chance one of the top prospects falls into round two. That's what has happened here, as most see Oregon DT Derrick Harmon as a first-round talent, but has fallen to Miami at pick #48.

Harmon fills a need for the Dolphins who only have two DTs on the roster at the time of writing. He's also an excellent prospect with quick hands and a speedy step, to go with his ideal size for the position.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Round 3, Pick 98: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

NFL: Charles Grant at the combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Dolphins using their third-round pick on OT Charles Grant out of William & Mary.

Grant has great potential with his powerful frame but needs to work on his technique in pass protection. He had a 91.2 grade per PFF.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Round 4, Pick 116: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

NFL: Alfred Collins at the scouting combine - Source: Imagn

Texas ED Alfred Collins played almost every position across the defensive line at college, something which will boost his draft stock to scouts. 2024 saw Collins play more as an interior defender meaning the Dolphins could have two new starting DTs in Collins and Derrick Harmon.

This is what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said on Collins:

"He’s quick laterally to spoil landmarks for zone blockers and has the stride length to disrupt upfield if asked. He added mass in 2024 and was harder to move when his pad level was right, but he can be tardy to shed and tackle a gap over."

#5 - Round 4, Pick 135: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

NFL: Ajani Cornelius at the combine - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins continue to beef up their trenches with the selection of Ajani Cornelius with the 135th overall pick. Cornelius has four years of starting experience at the collegiate level, and his lower body strength should serve him well in the pros.

PFF on the Oregon product:

"Cornelius is a big-bodied, powerful blocker with some foot quickness and overall speed limitations in pass protection, but he is a decent developmental player for man/gap scheme run-blocking concepts."

#6 - Round 5, Pick 150: Jared Ivey, DE, Ole Miss

NFL: Jared Ivey at the combine - Source: Imagn

Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey's physique is NFL-ready at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds. He has insane power in the hands to match his size, and if he can improve his anticipation he'd be a steal at this point in the draft.

Ivey was named third-team All-SEC in 2024 after amassing 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 155: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

NFL: Will Howard at the combine - Source: Imagn

Should Ohio State QB Will Howard still be on the board when the Dolphins pick at #155 overall, they may take a swing on him.

Despite having Tua Tagovailoa as the starter, he's dealt with various injury issues over the past couple of years, and new backup Zach Wilson is yet to impress at the NFL level.

Howard can come in and learn behind Tagovailoa and compete for the QB2 spot with Wilson.

