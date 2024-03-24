Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Mike McDaniel can replenish depleted ranks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins are at an interesting crossroads. They don't have a solid future at quarterback, but they're still an explosive team capable of making a playoff run thanks to their coaching and skill position players. There are a few ways they can go in the draft to make themselves better and give themselves a brighter future.
Miami Dolphins mock draft 1.0
21st overall: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Byron Murphy II fell to 21st overall and fits a major need on the defensive side of the ball.
81st overall: DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
The Seattle Seahawks called and offered a stunning trade: the Dolphins send picks 55 and 158 for pick 81 in 2024 and their 2025 first-round pick, so we took it.
Given the potential need for QB, it's never a bad idea to have multiple first-round picks. With the 81st pick, the Dolphins take another DT in DeWayne Carter, who was by far the best player available.
184th overall: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
The depth at wide receiver is completely non-existent, so the Dolphins spend a late pick on Jamari Thrash out of Louisville.
198th overall: Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas
Beaux Limmer can play center and guard, and guard is a massive need for the Dolphins after Robert Hunt left for the Carolina Panthers.
241st overall: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
The easy best player left here, the Dolphins add Nathaniel Watson to give depth at linebacker.
Miami Dolphins mock draft 2.0
27th overall: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Arizona Cardinals offered a 2025 second-round pick and 27th in this draft for the 21st pick. With it, the Dolphins can get a strong succession plan for Tua Tagovailoa in J.J. McCarthy.
56th overall: D'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
The Cleveland Browns sent a 2025 fourth-rounder to move up one spot, so the Dolphins pick 56th instead of 55th and they pick D'Vondre Sweat, a major position of need.
158th overall: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
The Dolphins need pass-catchers, and tight end isn't exactly a position they can completely ignore, so they land Cade Stover.
184th overall: Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
The Dolphins again go for interior defenders since that was a glaring issue for them, selecting Jordan Jefferson this time.
198th overall: Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky
The Dolphins need help up front, and Josiah Ezirim was available here to play tackle and protect whoever plays QB in the future.
241st overall: Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State
The Dolphins have to beef up their offensive line, so they take a flyer on Hunter Nourzad to close out Sportskeeda's 7-Round Mock Draft Simulator.
Dolphins mock draft 3.0
23rd overall: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Minnesota Vikings offered picks 23 and 108 for picks 21 and 241, which was a no-brainer. At 23, the Dolphins land Chop Robinson, since he somehow miraculously fell to 23rd overall.
89th overall: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
For the 55th pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were willing to offer picks 89 anda 2025 first-rounder. At 89, they selected Xavier Legette, since wide receiver depth in Miami is awful.
108th overall: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
The Dolphins have to adress the defensive tackle position, so they do with Mekhi Wingo out of LSU.
158th overall: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky
Maybe Tagovailoa isn't the future, and this gives a rookie quarterback a chance to sit and perhaps learn and take the ropes later on.
184th overall: Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina
Defensive tackle is a major need, and Myles Murphy is a solid player who could provide valuable depth for them.
198th overall: CJ Hanson, OG, Holy Cross
The guard position is in shambles in Miami, so they can add CJ Hanson to address some of the lack there.