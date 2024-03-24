Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Mike McDaniel can replenish depleted ranks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins are at an interesting crossroads. They don't have a solid future at quarterback, but they're still an explosive team capable of making a playoff run thanks to their coaching and skill position players. There are a few ways they can go in the draft to make themselves better and give themselves a brighter future.

Miami Dolphins mock draft 1.0

Dolphins mock draft 1.0

21st overall: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Byron Murphy II fell to 21st overall and fits a major need on the defensive side of the ball.

81st overall: DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

The Seattle Seahawks called and offered a stunning trade: the Dolphins send picks 55 and 158 for pick 81 in 2024 and their 2025 first-round pick, so we took it.

Given the potential need for QB, it's never a bad idea to have multiple first-round picks. With the 81st pick, the Dolphins take another DT in DeWayne Carter, who was by far the best player available.

184th overall: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

The depth at wide receiver is completely non-existent, so the Dolphins spend a late pick on Jamari Thrash out of Louisville.

198th overall: Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas

Beaux Limmer can play center and guard, and guard is a massive need for the Dolphins after Robert Hunt left for the Carolina Panthers.

241st overall: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

The easy best player left here, the Dolphins add Nathaniel Watson to give depth at linebacker.

Miami Dolphins mock draft 2.0

Dolphins mock draft 2.0

27th overall: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Arizona Cardinals offered a 2025 second-round pick and 27th in this draft for the 21st pick. With it, the Dolphins can get a strong succession plan for Tua Tagovailoa in J.J. McCarthy.

56th overall: D'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

The Cleveland Browns sent a 2025 fourth-rounder to move up one spot, so the Dolphins pick 56th instead of 55th and they pick D'Vondre Sweat, a major position of need.

158th overall: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

The Dolphins need pass-catchers, and tight end isn't exactly a position they can completely ignore, so they land Cade Stover.

184th overall: Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU

The Dolphins again go for interior defenders since that was a glaring issue for them, selecting Jordan Jefferson this time.

198th overall: Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky

The Dolphins need help up front, and Josiah Ezirim was available here to play tackle and protect whoever plays QB in the future.

241st overall: Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State

The Dolphins have to beef up their offensive line, so they take a flyer on Hunter Nourzad to close out Sportskeeda's 7-Round Mock Draft Simulator.

Dolphins mock draft 3.0

Dolphins mock draft 3.0

23rd overall: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

The Minnesota Vikings offered picks 23 and 108 for picks 21 and 241, which was a no-brainer. At 23, the Dolphins land Chop Robinson, since he somehow miraculously fell to 23rd overall.

89th overall: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

For the 55th pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were willing to offer picks 89 anda 2025 first-rounder. At 89, they selected Xavier Legette, since wide receiver depth in Miami is awful.

108th overall: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

The Dolphins have to adress the defensive tackle position, so they do with Mekhi Wingo out of LSU.

158th overall: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

Maybe Tagovailoa isn't the future, and this gives a rookie quarterback a chance to sit and perhaps learn and take the ropes later on.

184th overall: Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina

Defensive tackle is a major need, and Myles Murphy is a solid player who could provide valuable depth for them.

198th overall: CJ Hanson, OG, Holy Cross

The guard position is in shambles in Miami, so they can add CJ Hanson to address some of the lack there.