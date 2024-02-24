Miami Dolphins 7-round Mock Draft: Miami gets a future defensive star

The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs for the second straight season under head coach Mike McDaniel with an 11- 6 record. Miami would fall short in the Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Last season saw the offense lead the league in total yards and second in points per game (29.2 points).

While the offense was all the talk in South Beach, the defense finished in the top 10. There do not seem to be any major needs but general manager Chris Grier maximizes the draft board to land some great talent. Here is the Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft

Miami Dolphins 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

Miami Dolphins 7-Round Mock Draft per the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator

#1 Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

If the Miami Dolphins needed defensive help, it would be at the defensive tackle position. NFL scout Ian Cummings praised the Texas Longhorns standout as a future star:

"Murphy’s floor as a run defender with his strength, mass, leverage, angle awareness, and movement freedom is already incredibly high, and he has the ceiling to be a devastating pass-rushing threat if he can channel his energy and power capacity more efficiently."

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver spent much of his coaching career as a defensive line coach.

Weaver himself spent seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive end and can coach Murphy II to be an elite talent. Cummings compared him to Falcons star Grady Jarrett. If Murphy II reaches that level, Miami has a star.

Miami Dolphins 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

#1 Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

The Dolphins wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could become a trio with McConkey on Day 2. McConkey had an impressive season with the University of Georgia, as NFL scout Dalton Miller shared:

"McConkey was again the second-leading receiver on the team behind Brock Bowers, catching 58 passes for 762 yards and seven TDs."

McConkey feels like an ideal slot receiver for McDaniel and his offense. He could find himself as the No. 2 receiver behind Waddle, as Hill plans to retire in 2025. It would be hard to pass up a talent like McConkey, knowing Hill has one foot out the door.

Miami Dolphins 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

#1 Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma

NFL scout Ian Valentino shares his positives about the Oklahoma offensive lineman:

"Rouse is a good athlete at left tackle, allowing him to handle stunts and a variety of pass rusher types. His biggest impact is as a run blocker, where his reach and leg drive gives him the ability for violent finishes."

The offensive line is key for any franchise, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needs help protecting his blind side. Rouse could be of help in the run game but may need time to develop as a pass blocker.

Dolphins: Steven Losoya III, OG, Mississippi State

Miami continues to address the offensive line with Losoya III in round six of this year's draft. The guard position might have some competition for the Bulldogs linemen between either Robert Hunt or Robert Jones. The 6'4", 305-pounder has an upside that could be seen on the field as a starter in 2024.

#2 Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

Looking at the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator, plenty of tight ends are available on Day 3. While it is not a position of need, taking Wiley would not hurt. Valentino thinks the TCU standout can be an asset in the passing game:

"Though he wasn't often featured as a primary read except on play fakes and trick plays that are designed to get him wide open, Wiley has solid potential to be a more consistent contributor in the passing game.The more solidified part of Wiley's game is as a blocker."

McDaniel didn't use tight ends that much, as they totaled 41 receptions for 414 yards and zero touchdowns. Wiley is a project but well worth the development thanks to his massive 6'7" frame.

#3 Evan Williams, S, Oregon

This pick is not an immediate need but the safety position dealt with injuries last season. Williams began his collegiate career at Fresno State before heading to Oregon. He finished last season with 82 tackles, four and a-half-sacks, and a forced fumble with the Ducks.