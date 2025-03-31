Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for the critical season for Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are coming off of a disappointing season last year in which they missed the playoffs. This puts the pressure on them to bounce back, especially for head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The 2025 NFL Draft will present one of their best opportunities to improve their roster. Here's one way they could approach it in the following mock draft.

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL mock draft for 7 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 13: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Wolverines

The Miami Dolphins are extremely thin along their defensive line, especially with their interior defensive tackles. They should prioritize this position in the draft and Mason Graham may be their best overall option. If he is still available when they are on the clock in the first round, it would be surprising if they passed on him.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 48: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Improving their defensive backs is another area that they should be focusing on this year. Finding a cornerback early in the draft is one way for them to do so. Benjamin Morrison has the skill set and upside to potentially be a day-one starter, which is something they could benefit from.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 98: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland Terrapins

Mike McDaniel has built a reputation for favoring speedy skill-position players for his offensive schemes. He has targeted wide receivers and running backs with explosive upside in recent drafts, so Tai Felton could be on his radar. He ran one of the fastest times of any wide receiver at the 2025 NFL Combine.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 116: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Xavier Watts has the potential to be a massive sleeper in the mid-rounds of this year's draft. His prospect profile suggests he could start immediately as a safety, which is another one of the Dolphins' weaker positions on their current roster.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 135: Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State Hornets

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Dolphins will select Jackson Slater in the fourth round. They should always be looking to protect Tua Tagovailoa and his concerning injury history, so improving their offensive line is one of the best ways to do so.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 150: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn Huskies

Continuing with the strategy of protecting Tagovailoa, this mock draft includes the Dolphins selecting an offensive line prospect in consecutive picks. Chase Lundt would pair with Slater, giving them another option at tackle and guard.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 155: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech Hokies

Jaylin Lane is another speedy wide receiver prospect in this year's draft class. While it isn't necessarily a position of need right now, Tyreek Hill has been rumored to be seeking a trade. If this is true, they will need to reload at the position.

#8 - Round 7, Pick 224: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU Mustangs

Brashard Smith is one of the most intriguing late-round sleepers this year. He excelled as both a wide receiver and running back during his college football career. His explosive upside and elite versatility should make him desirable.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 231: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

This mock draft has the Dolphins selecting three defensive backs this year. Robert Longerbeam can help them improve their depth and could develop into a rotational piece.

#10 - Round 7, Pick 253: RJ Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The later stages of the draft are often used to find the most upside, regardless of position. RJ Oben is a solid prospect to target as he could contribute on the edge as a potential developmental project.

