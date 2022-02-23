"Categorically false" - Dolphins deny offering Brian Flores controversial clause upon firing

The Brian Flores saga continues to gain viewers as if it were a hit soap opera. The former head coach of the Miami Dolphins was fired after three seasons with the team and has since filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams (the Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos) alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

In the most recent episode of the saga, Flores and his team of attorneys were guests on HBO's Real Sports and the former head coach stated that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to sign a non-disparagement agreement (NDA). This meant that Flores would receive a substantial amount of money to stay silent on matters that happened within his tenure with the organization.

The Miami Dolphins have responded with the following statement:

"This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false. This just did not happen and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue. We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out, which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory."

The Dolphins have labeled these claims as "categorically false" as both sides have dug in on their own assertions. During the interview, host Bryant Gumbel asked the former coach exactly how much money he was offered in order to accept the NDA.

Before Flores could answer, John Eleftarakis, one of his attorneys, responded with the following:

"It was millions of dollars."

What's next for Brian Flores?

The next step for the former Dolphins head coach has already occurred as he has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

He will now be in charge of one of the fiercest units in football, led by 2021-2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

Watt tied the NFL sack record set by Michael Strahan in 2001 with 22.5 sacks. The All-Pro linebacker tied the record after playing in only 15 games this season.

It will be the job of Flores to continue to keep this unit afloat as they lead the league in sacks this season (and over the last five seasons) with 55.

He will continue his lawsuit in the hopes that changes will take place in the league as it correlates to racial discrimination.

