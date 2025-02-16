Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025: Full list of Mike McDaniel's team's selections after 8-9 season

The Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs after finishing the 2024 NFL season with an 8-9 record, marking their first postseason absence since 2000.

While the Dolphins have the potential to be one of the league's most entertaining teams, such performances were rare in 2024. Let's take a look at Mike McDaniel's 2025 draft picks and the team's positional needs as they prepare for the new season.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025

The Miami Dolphins will have seven picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Additionally, they will receive three compensatory draft selections due to losing members of their coaching staff to other franchises. Therefore, the Dolphins will have a total of ten picks in April's draft.

These are the Dolphins' current draft picks:

First round - No. 13 overall

Second round - No. 48 overall

Third round - No. 98 overall - compensatory

Fourth round - No. 114 overall

Fourth round - No. 134 overall - compensatory

Fifth round - No. 150 overall

Fifth round (via the Denver Broncos) - No. 155 overall

Seventh round (via the Chicago Bears) - No. 225 overall

Seventh round - No. 232 overall

Seventh round - No. 251 overall - compensatory

What are the Miami Dolphins' biggest positional needs ahead of the 2025 draft?

The Miami Dolphins have three main positional needs heading into the 2025 NFL draft:

1. Left tackle

Tua Tagovailoa is the most important player on the Miami Dolphins roster and protecting him is a must. With starting left tackle Terron Armstead potentially retiring or being cut in a salary-saving move, the Dolphins need a long-term replacement.

Ohio State's Josh Simmons stands out as the best fit among the draft's left tackles. Given his significant upside, it's hard to ignore the potential impact he could have, especially with the Dolphins holding the No. 13 pick in the draft.

2. Safety

Talented safeties are an important building block for teams with playoff aspirations. The Dolphins struggled defensively in the 2024 season and addressing their secondary issues will be key to their success moving forward.

Given their need for a solid safety, the Dolphins could consider drafting one early on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. This approach would allow them to develop the player without placing immediate pressure on him.

3. Quarterback

Despite Tua Tagovailoa's immense talent, the Miami Dolphins need a reliable backup to ensure stability whenever Tua is unavailable. The team's performance tends to decline significantly in his absence.

To address this, the Dolphins could consider drafting one of the low-floor yet moderate-ceiling quarterbacks in the 2025 draft. Prospects such as Will Howard, Riley Leonard and Kyle McCord come to mind as potential candidates.

