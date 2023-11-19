Miami Dolphins injury report: Latest on De'Von Achane, Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool for Week 11 vs Raiders

The Miami Dolphins saw players like De'Von Achane, Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool end up on the injury report for Week 11 ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. While, based on their respective records the Dolphins are heavy favorites for this game, such injuries can be a harbinger of a potential upset.

The Raiders have not been a sturdy team this season and have seen Josh McDaniels leave his position as the head coach after a calamitous beginning. But since his departure, they have won consecutive games and are looking a far more accomplished outfit.

So this game remains a tossup much like most games in the league and we dive a bit more into the injury report to see how much the Dolphins stand to be affected ahead of this game.

Miami Dolphins Week 11 injury report

The Dolphins have arguably been the most explosive offense in the NFL. However, Week 11 sees it tested by injuries. There are 13 total players in this week's NFL report and 11 of them are on offense. The two players on defense are Jevon Holland and Jaelan Philips, both of whom should be available for the game after attending full practice.

On the offensive side of the ball, the injuries are more severe and spread across all positions. Receivers like Chase Claypool and Braxton Berrios feature on this list, along with Tyreek Hill. And four running backs were on the injury report including De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold and Salvon Ahmed.

The final report is given below.

De'Von Achane injury update

With the injuries in the running back game being what they are right now, it is fortunate that the Miami Dolphins are expected to have De'Von Achane available for the game. He has missed the last month due to a knee sprain that saw him placed on the injured reserve.

He was allowed to return to practice this week and is expected to feature in the game against the Raiders. But the Dolphins are slowly building him up again as he was limited in practice throughout the week and is officially listed as questionable. Prior to his injury, De'Von Achane had three straight 100+ yard games and he will be looking to come back and make an immediate impact on his return.

Braxton Berrios injury update

Braxton Berrios has become a utility player for this Miami Dolphins. He has played on special teams as the punt returner and filled in at the wide receiver slots on a talented team. However, this week he might or might not feature against the Raiders.

He is recovering from a hamstring injury and did not practice earlier in the week on Wednesday. Even though Braxton Berrios returned to the field on Thursday and Friday, he was limited in practice. That indicates he is questionable for this game.

Chase Claypool injury update

When the Miami Dolphins got Chase Claypool from the Chicago Bears, the question was why are they trading for him when they already have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Many contended that it was to add further depth to cover with injuries. And such a situation exists this week.

Tyreek Hill was limited in practice on Friday because of a foot injury. If the Dolphins wanted to rest him, they could have turned to Chase Claypool. But the former Bears receiver is also on the injury report due to a knee injury and did not practice even once this week. That rules him out of the game and in the end the old players are covering the new player's injuries.

While injuries are nothing uncommon in the NFL at this stage of a season, one feels that the Miami Dolphins' playoff push will be determind in the next few weeks. If their offense remains as beat-up as it is this Week 11, then they will struggle to overcome opponents no matter how well Tua Tagovailoa is throwing.