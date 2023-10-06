Miami Dolphins injury report: Latest on Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios for fantasy football Week 5

The Miami Dolphins offense has been something special to watch over the first four weeks of the 2023 season. This includes the 70 points they dropped against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

That game saw Raheem Mostert finding the endzone four times, three rushing and one receiving. Nonetheless, Miami's dealing with a few injuries offensively.

Let's take a look at some of the team's notable injuries entering Week 5.

Miami Dolphins Week 5 Injury Update

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

The team has injuries on both sides of the ball, highlighted by four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstrong. Armstrong is listed with back, ankle, and knee injuries and didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Offensive lineman Connor Williams had limited participation in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, like Williams, was a limited participant in practice.

Phillips is dealing with an oblique injury. Every player mentioned is listed as "unspecified" in terms of their status in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Raheem Mostert injury update

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert was listed on Miami's injury report but wasn't injury-related. The veteran running back didn't practice as he was given rest ahead of the New York Giants game. Most teams are resting veteran players as the season is a marathon, not a sprint.

Fantasy football owners who have Mostert on the team are relieved as he's a top-20 running back in PPR leagues this week. Another big game could be in store as the Giants' defense has struggled this season.

Jaylen Waddle Injury Update

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle played in the Dolphins' Week 4 game versus the Buffalo Bills after missing the previous game due to a concussion. He was targeted five times by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, getting four receptions for 46 yards in the Bills game.

Waddle began the season with back-to-back 10+ fantasy points in PPR leagues before getting 8.6 points in Week 4. He's a lock this week as a top-15 wideout versus the Giants defense.

There's a chance that the former Crimson Tide star could find the endzone for the first time in 2023. We'll see if he steps up from last week's performance.

Braxton Berrios Injury Update

Miami Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios participated in a full practice on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury. Berrios is now on track to play in Week 5 against the New York Giants on Sunday, barring a setback in practice later in the week.

Last week, the former New York Jets receiver had more fantasy points than Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Berrios had 17.4 points. Those in fantasy football who have him rostered shouldn't expect the same in Week 5.

Tagovailoa will be looking for Waddle and Hill ahead of Berrios but could be a sleeper flex option if you need someone due to the bye week.