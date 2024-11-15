Miami Dolphins injury report: Latest on Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller and more for Week 11

The Miami Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Rams 23-15 on Monday night with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The team will face the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 11 as their next test in the race for a postseason berth.

The Raiders have been disappointing this season. They have just two wins so far this campaign, but they will be hoping their Week 10 bye will be enough to help them get over the very slow start.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 11

The Miami Dolphins' latest injury report issued on Thursday had 16 players on it, including some key players like veteran wideouts Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn't listed on the team's Wednesday injury report, but he did show up on Thursday with a knee injury.

In addition to Ramsey, the team's most recent injury report lists the following players as limited in practice: TE Julian Hill (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (calf), OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee), S Jordan Poyer (rest), WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) and OL Robert Jones (knee).

Other players on the report were listed as DNP on Thursday, which increases the likelihood that they won't play in Week 11. These players include TE Jack Stoll (NIR), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), DT Calais Campbell (rest) and T Terron Armstead (rest/knee).

Expand Tweet

Tyreek Hill injury update

Miami Dolphins' star receiver Tyreek Hill was listed as DNP on Wednesday but was able to participate in limited practice on Thursday. This is encouraging for his chances of playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Hill has also stated that he plans to suit up on Sunday, even if he has to “cut my wrist off.”

The veteran wideout also played with that wrist injury on Monday, when the Dolphins faced the Rams. This suggests that he will likely be ready to roll on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Ramsey injury update

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey played every defensive snap and didn't appear to be hurt during the Miami Dolphins' 23–15 victory over the Rams on Monday. The team's injury report also did not include him on Wednesday.

On Thursday, though, Ramsey appeared on the Fins' injury report with a designation for a knee ailment, which means he likely suffered an injury during practice that day.

We won't know for sure whether Ramsey will be able to play on Sunday until Friday's injury report is released. The Dolphins are already likely not going to have one cornerback available for Sunday in Kendall Fuller. It will be an even bigger blow for them if Ramsey ultimately misses out.

Expand Tweet

Kendall Fuller injury update

CB Kendall Fuller will not be available for the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 matchup with the Raiders and perhaps for some games after that too.

Coach Mike McDaniel announced on Tuesday that Fuller will not play in Sunday's game after he suffered his second concussion of the season during Monday night's game. It wouldn't be shocking if Fuller misses many weeks of action because of this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.