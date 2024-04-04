Miami Dolphins mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Mike McDaniel in 2024 NFL Draft

Mike McDaniel has done a stellar job with the Miami Dolphins, although there are expectations he will be able to take his exciting team beyond the wild-card round. A frost-bitten defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 ended the Dolphins’ season but they know where they have to improve.

Giving Tua Tagovailoa more receiving weapons is never a bad thing, but it isn’t the priority it may once have been ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. This is because of two factors: one, the availability of Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent and two, the serious need for quality at the OT tackle position.

Tagovailoa was one of the most-hit quarterbacks in 2023, and we saw the devastating consequences of that with his multiple concussions. Miami can’t allow that to happen again, not least for the long-term health of their franchise QB but also for their immediate chances of success on the field.

As such, there will be a scramble to secure an elite lineman at OT, with the possibility of the team trading up not even being totally discounted. A lack of picks in the third and fourth rounds creates difficulties with regards to a potential trade, but that is something McDaniel and the front office will have to deal with in the coming weeks.

In terms of their receivers and running backs, the Dolphins have one of the quickest and most exciting offenses in the NFL. Tagovailoa can make things happen purely because of the personnel around him. However, if there is one weakness then it comes at tight end.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle cause defenses enough sleepless nights, but if they have a third reliable catcher to contend with, Miami will get all sorts of gaps and blown coverages to take advantage of.

There aren’t too many needs on defense for Miami heading into the draft. They have a very strong roster and this year it is about adding quality in certain areas to supplement the talent they already have in the building.

Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Dolphins mock draft: Best-case scenario

Dolphins projected top draft picks via Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Mike McDaniel gets Tua the protection he craves right off the bat. Kingsley Suamataia is a big offensive lineman who has a lot of upside and potential. Not only is he ready to start at the NFL based on his game tape, Suamataia has incredible physical attributes that could take him into the elite bracket.

While a lot of his initial publicity came about due to the fact he is Penei Sewell’s cousin, the striking physical resemblance between the pair is interesting. They are the same height and similar weight, yet Kingsley Suamataia is quicker than his cousin. His lightning feet make him effective at stopping even the most intelligent of pass rushers.

The Dolphins entire roster is built around athleticism and speed and this selection at offensive tackle would fit right in line with that.

Given the need to add a reliable catcher at tight end, Ja’Tavion Sanders arrives as a player who can make a significant difference to the way the offense lines up. Teams can no longer focus on just Hill and Waddle with Sanders around, he needs to be monitored and he will simply add another layer to an already elite offense.

The next pick is more of a depth selection, but Ainias Smith’s physical attributes are too impressive to ignore. He is lightning quick and nimble, whilst his smaller size makes him a perfect slot option. His arrival also gives Miami an equally athletic presence to come into games when one of Hill or Waddle needs to come out.

Here’s how this draft scenario played out in full:

· Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

· Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

· Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

· Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

· Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina

· Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Dolphins mock draft: Worst-case scenario

Miami's projected worst draft picks via Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Ignoring the offensive line is a huge mistake, and one which the Dolphins make according to the Sportskeeda 7-round Mock Draft simulator.

Despite JC Latham and Jordan Morgan both being on the board at this stage, the Fins elect to prioritize defensive quality with the selection of Laiatu Latu from UCLA.

While he has quality, and there are longevity concerns around the ageing nature of Miami’s pass-rushing players, this doesn’t seem like the best use of a first-round selection.

If Tua gets badly hurt, realistically the season is over. You have to protect him whilst you’re in a Super Bowl window and failure to do that here would represent awful planning from the Fins.

Roman Wilson is a tall playmaker out of Michigan, but again not a pick the Miami Dolphins need to make so high, especially with OT still not being addressed.

A lack of third and fourth round selections mean that it is the final day of the draft before Miami finally gets their starting OT. Here, it's Trente Jones out of Michigan, who is severely limited compared to the players the Fins missed earlier in the 2024 NFL draft.

Here’s how the worst-case scenario played out in full for the Miami Dolphins:

· Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

· Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

· Trente Jones, OT, Michigan

· Keaton Bills, OG, Utah

· JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

· Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State