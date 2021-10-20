Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and other teams who failed miserably in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins and New York Giants were among other teams that failed miserably in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Each had their own reasons to consider their own collapse the worst.

So, while we have listed down all the franchises that failed miserably this week, we did not rank them. In completely random order, from the Miami Dolphins to the New York Giants, here are the teams that stunk up the league in Week 6.

Miami Dolphins to New York Giants: Teams that failed miserably in Week 6

#1 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins entered the game with high hopes and left with shattered expectations. Their opponents in Week 6 were the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have not won in 20 straight games and are winless this season. This should have been a comfortable victory.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Matthew Wright wins it for the #Jaguars 🎯🔥 First #NFL win for Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer 1️⃣The Jaguars had made 0 field goals coming into this game, they made 3 tonight to win it 🤯 Matthew Wright wins it for the #Jaguars 🎯🔥 First #NFL win for Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer 1️⃣The Jaguars had made 0 field goals coming into this game, they made 3 tonight to win it 🤯 https://t.co/6heykjCFq3

Instead, the Miami Dolphins failed miserably to pick up a win and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a 1-5 record. It's hard to see where the Miami Dolphins' season goes from here.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots gave a fair account of themselves in a respectable overtime loss in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. But where they failed miserably is in taking their chances to win the game.

They gave Dak Prescott far too much space and time to make throws and really put too much pressure on the offense. The Patriots have now fallen to 2-4 and need a win at any cost next week to have a chance to salvage the season.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

Coming into the game all the talk was about Justin Herbert versus Lamar Jackson. Neither quarterback played particularly well in this Week 6 matchup, but the Los Angeles Chargers failed miserably on a whole other level.

Scoring just 6 points against the Baltimore Ravens severely dented their Super Bowl credentials. They will need to up their game in the coming weeks.

#4 - Detroit Lions

With the Jacksonville Jaguars winning against the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions are now the only winless team in the league.

To say they have failed miserably thus far would be an understatement. They have been absolutely non-existent the entire season and suffered a crushing defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

#5 - New York Giants

The New York Giants had a meltdown in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. The chief culprits for that were injuries and Daniel Jones trying to do it all on his own, which ended up tanking the team altogether.

The New York Giants failed miserably because they could not get anything going on offense. Daniel Jones threw for 3 interceptions, got sacked 4 times and fumbled twice, with the last fumble leading to a Rams touchdown. The New York Giants are now 1-5 and in deep trouble.

