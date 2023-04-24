Miami Dolphins NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs, and Predictions

The Miami Dolphins are in win-now mode thanks to Tua Tagovailoa's rookie deal, a trade for Jalen Ramsey this offseason, Tyreek Hill's last off-season, and the Bradley Chubb situation. Furthermore, they've been gutted of their first-round pick in this year's Draft, no thanks to the Tom Brady-Sean Payton fiasco.

The Dolphins performed admirably under Mike McDaniel last season, and their fans will hope they improve in the upcoming season. It all starts with acing the 2023 NFL Draft with their limited picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Dolphins NFL Draft 2023 Picks

The Dolphins have the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 51

Round 3, Pick 84

Round 6, Pick 197

Round 7, Pick 238

Miami Dolphins Team Needs

The team has the following essential needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Linebacker Tight End Offensive Tackle

1. Linebacker

The Dolphins' linebacker room has looked better this season compared to last year after signing David Long Jr. and Malik Reed.

However, the team needs better depth for the LB spots behind Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. How it addresses this pressing need in the upcoming Draft remains to be seen.

2. Tight End

The Miami Dolphins currently have two incumbent tight ends on their roster - Durham Smythe and Eric Saubert. Both are seen as elite NFL TE, and they are different from upscale weapons for Mike McDaniel's pass-heavy offense.

Miami needs to find a pass-catching TE to replace Mike Gesicki, who signed a contract with the New England Patriots. Without many elite options on the free-agent market, they may need to wait until the Draft to fill this need.

3. Offensive Tackle

The Dolphins' starting offensive tackles for the 2023 NFL season are Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson. It is worth noting that both players missed significant time last season due to injury, and they remain legitimate concerns heading into 2023.

The Dolphins must stack up depth at the tackle positions, and the 2023 NFL Draft is the way forward.

Miami Dolphins NFL Draft 2023 Predictions

Let's look at a concise mock draft that should help bolster the Dolphins' squad in anticipation of the upcoming football season.

1. Round 2, Pick 51: Steve Avila, Guard/Center TCU

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins used a second-round pick to add current left guard Liam Eichenberg. But following a lackluster 2022 season, the team may look to add to the position.

If that is the case, Steve Avila could be one of its more thoughtful options. Addressing the position on day two with a day-one starter could be precisely what this team looks to do.

2. Round 3, Pick 84: Tank Bigsby, Running Back Auburn

The Dolphins' 2022 running back room comprised Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Both running backs were successful and gave Tua a new lease on life. However, the duo could use fresh talent, considering how injury prone the position tends to be.

Step in Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, a dominant running back who can take over a game. Bigsby has 2,903 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in three college seasons, and he is one of the underrated players at his position in this year's Draft. He has the skill and talent to be a starting RB at the NFL level and could be a steal for the Dolphins.

3. Round 6, Pick 197: Cameron Latu, Tight End Alabama

Thanks to their decision to move on from long-term team icon Mike Gesicki, the Miami Dolphins now have a gaping need at the position. This year's Draft class is full of talent at the position. Plus, due to the options they will have even in the later rounds, Miami could wait until day three to make their move.

Alabama's Cameron Latu could be their best option, whose significant upside can develop into an elite prospect if nurtured correctly. He could come in and start almost immediately for a team lacking elite talent in his position.

4. Round 7, Pick 238, Troy Brown, Linebacker, Ole Miss

We like Troy Brown, and he could be just the right last-day pick for the Dolphins. Brown's addition will give much-needed depth in the secondary. It would also give the team a player that could develop into an all-around defender at the next level.

Let's see if the Dolphins have the metal to make the Draft.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes