NFL Free Agency: Miami Dolphins release Kyle Van Noy

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy's time with the Miami Dolphins has come to a surprising end after just one season.

Van Noy was only a year into a four-year contract before his dismissal from the Dolphins.

The 29-year-old squeezed out a $51 million contract last year, including a $30 million guarantee and a $12 million signing bonus.

Parting ways with Van Noy freed up $9.7 million in cap space, going up to $12.5 million if the Dolphins make it before the June 1st deadline.

NFL Free Agency: Miami releases Kyle Van Noy

Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy is a potential cap casualty who could be released before league year begins, source tells ESPN.



Talks are ongoing about releasing Van Noy in the coming days, a move that'd save Miami $9.75M in cap space. Andrew Van Ginkel would move into larger role. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 2, 2021

Miami would benefit from the added money and other succeeding roster cuts before the new league year by putting them in a better position for the free agency market to reinforce the team before the upcoming draft.

When Miami drew up the contract, there were implications that Van Noy needed to provide enough to justify a considerable cap number.

Van Noy's response:

"I am surprised and disappointed in their decision," Van Noy said in a statement to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. "As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader, and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field."

Statement from Kyle Van Noy following his being informed by the #Dolphins he’ll be released. pic.twitter.com/MrQhrLrSBc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

Van Noy's contributions in 2020 were substantial, though not remarkable.

The talented veteran finished the season with 69 tackles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Half of Van Noy's sacks came against one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals, during Miami's 19-7 victory in week 13. However, he did earn AFC defensive player of the week honors.

Kyle Van Noy named AFC Defensive Player of the Week https://t.co/AQtzVLFnQz — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) December 9, 2020

A former second-round pick out of BYU, Van Noy started his career with the Detriot Lions before getting traded to New England Patriots. Kyle Van Noy had a formidable three-and-a-half years leading him to become a first-rate free agent in the last offseason.

Other than the salary cap implications, Van Noy's exit was potentially provoked by Andrew Van Ginkel's rapid progress.

The 2019 fifth-round pick made play after play in much more limited action. Van Noy's had six sacks last season in 811 snaps, while Van Ginkel had 5.5 sacks in 479 snaps.

According to the PFF rating, Kyle Van Noy received an overall grade of 61.6, and Van Ginkel earned a 79.3.

2020⬇️



Van Noy:



- 61.6 overall grade

- 811 snaps

- 31 total pressures

- 60.4 run d grade

- 27 stops



Van Ginkel:



- 79.3 overall grade

- 479 snaps

- 19 total pressures

- 77.6 run d grade

- 22 stops#Dolphins #FinsUp https://t.co/gAThKFxbRR — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) March 2, 2021

Miami appears to be regrouping with younger and less expensive linebackers, but that doesn't mean it's the end of Van Noy's road. The two-time Super Bowl champion will likely have other teams lining up just for a lower price.