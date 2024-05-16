Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Miami Dolphins finished last season in the worst possible manner. Firstly, the Buffalo Bills narrowly edged past them to win the AFC East, and later, the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them in the AFC Wildcard Round.

With Tua Tagovailoa expected to sign an extension soon with the franchise, the Dolphins firmly believe that they are a Super Bowl contender. Here is their full list of fixtures for the 2024 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024 and Opponents

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 September 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET CBS 2 September 12 Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET Prime Video 3 September 22 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET CBS 4 September 30 Tennessee Titans 7:30 PM ET ESPN 5 October 6 New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET FOX 6 BYE





7 October 20 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET FOX 8 October 27 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM ET FOX 9 November 5 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET CBS 10 November 11 Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET ESPN 11 November 17 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM ET CBS 12 November 24 New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET CBS 13 November 29 Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET NBC 14 December 8 New York Jets 1:00 PM ET CBS 15 December 15 Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET CBS 16 December 21 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET CBS 17 December 25 Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM ET NBC 18 TBD New York Jets TBD TBD

Miami Dolphins Home Schedule 2024

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 September 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET CBS 2 September 12 Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET Prime Video 4 September 30 Tennessee Titans 7:30 PM ET ESPN 8 October 27 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM ET FOX 11 November 17 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM ET CBS 12 November 24 New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET CBS 14 December 8 New York Jets 1:00 PM ET CBS 16 December 21 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET CBS

Miami Dolphins Away Schedule 2024

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 3 September 22 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET CBS 5 October 6 New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET FOX 7 October 20 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET FOX 9 November 5 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET CBS 10 November 11 Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET ESPN 13 November 29 Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET NBC 15 December 15 Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET CBS 17 December 25 Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM ET NBC 18 TBD New York Jets TBD TBD

Miami Dolphins 2024 Season Outlook

Tyreek Hill: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The upcoming season is huge for the Dolphins, as in the past two seasons, the team hasn't played consistent football. There is no doubt that head coach Mike McDaniels has done tremendous work with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, but until the team plays well when the weather gets cold, nobody will take them seriously.

Tagovailoa stayed healthy last year, and the former Alabama quarterback will hope to have another healthy season and make a run toward winning the first MVP award of his career.