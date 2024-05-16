Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook
The Miami Dolphins finished last season in the worst possible manner. Firstly, the Buffalo Bills narrowly edged past them to win the AFC East, and later, the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them in the AFC Wildcard Round.
With Tua Tagovailoa expected to sign an extension soon with the franchise, the Dolphins firmly believe that they are a Super Bowl contender. Here is their full list of fixtures for the 2024 NFL season.
The upcoming season is huge for the Dolphins, as in the past two seasons, the team hasn't played consistent football. There is no doubt that head coach Mike McDaniels has done tremendous work with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, but until the team plays well when the weather gets cold, nobody will take them seriously.
Tagovailoa stayed healthy last year, and the former Alabama quarterback will hope to have another healthy season and make a run toward winning the first MVP award of his career.