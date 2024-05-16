  • NFL
  Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified May 16, 2024 00:51 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Miami Dolphins finished last season in the worst possible manner. Firstly, the Buffalo Bills narrowly edged past them to win the AFC East, and later, the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them in the AFC Wildcard Round.

With Tua Tagovailoa expected to sign an extension soon with the franchise, the Dolphins firmly believe that they are a Super Bowl contender. Here is their full list of fixtures for the 2024 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024 and Opponents

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

1

September 8

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM ET

CBS

2

September 12

Buffalo Bills

8:15 PM ET

Prime Video

3

September 22

Seattle Seahawks

4:05 PM ET

CBS

4

September 30

Tennessee Titans

7:30 PM ET

ESPN

5

October 6

New England Patriots

1:00 PM ET

FOX

6

BYE




7

October 20

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM ET

FOX

8

October 27

Arizona Cardinals

1:00 PM ET

FOX

9

November 5

Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM ET

CBS

10

November 11

Los Angeles Rams

8:15 PM ET

ESPN

11

November 17

Las Vegas Raiders

1:00 PM ET

CBS

12

November 24

New England Patriots

1:00 PM ET

CBS

13

November 29

Green Bay Packers

8:20 PM ET

NBC

14

December 8

New York Jets

1:00 PM ET

CBS

15

December 15

Houston Texans

1:00 PM ET

CBS

16

December 21

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 PM ET

CBS

17

December 25

Cleveland Browns

8:20 PM ET

NBC

18

TBD

New York Jets

TBD

TBD

Miami Dolphins Home Schedule 2024

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

1

September 8

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM ET

CBS

2

September 12

Buffalo Bills

8:15 PM ET

Prime Video

4

September 30

Tennessee Titans

7:30 PM ET

ESPN

8

October 27

Arizona Cardinals

1:00 PM ET

FOX

11

November 17

Las Vegas Raiders

1:00 PM ET

CBS

12

November 24

New England Patriots

1:00 PM ET

CBS

14

December 8

New York Jets

1:00 PM ET

CBS

16

December 21

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 PM ET

CBS

Miami Dolphins Away Schedule 2024

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

3

September 22

Seattle Seahawks

4:05 PM ET

CBS

5

October 6

New England Patriots

1:00 PM ET

FOX

7

October 20

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM ET

FOX

9

November 5

Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM ET

CBS

10

November 11

Los Angeles Rams

8:15 PM ET

ESPN

13

November 29

Green Bay Packers

8:20 PM ET

NBC

15

December 15

Houston Texans

1:00 PM ET

CBS

17

December 25

Cleveland Browns

8:20 PM ET

NBC

18

TBD

New York Jets

TBD

TBD

Miami Dolphins 2024 Season Outlook

Tyreek Hill: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The upcoming season is huge for the Dolphins, as in the past two seasons, the team hasn't played consistent football. There is no doubt that head coach Mike McDaniels has done tremendous work with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, but until the team plays well when the weather gets cold, nobody will take them seriously.

Tagovailoa stayed healthy last year, and the former Alabama quarterback will hope to have another healthy season and make a run toward winning the first MVP award of his career.

