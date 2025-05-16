Miami Dolphins schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Miami Dolphins had an up-and-down 2024 season. They regularly flipped between wildcard round contention and missing out on the playoffs entirely. Unfortunately for their fan base, the Mike McDaniel-led side stumbled to an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs in a stacked AFC. The Miami Dolphins are now entering 2025 with a point to prove.

So, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Co. will have quite the task in 2025. With the regular-season schedule out, let's explore it in detail using the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor.

Miami Dolphins 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: September 14 vs. New England Patriots

Week 3: September 18 at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: September 29 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: October 5 at Carolina Panthers

Week 6: October 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7: October 19 at Cleveland Browns

Week 8: October 26 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 9: October 30 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 10: November 9 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 11: November 16 vs. Washington Commanders (in Madrid, Spain)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: November 30 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 14: December 7 at New York Jets

Week 15: December 15 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: December 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17: December 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18: January 3 or 4 at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Dolphins vs. Colts

Prediction: 21-18 (Dolphins W)

Week 2: Dolphins vs. Patriots

Prediction: 15-16 (Patriots W)

Week 3: Dolphins vs. Bills

Prediction: 15-20 (Bills W)

Week 4: Dolphins vs. Jets

Prediction: 15-14 (Dolphins W)

Week 5: Dolphins vs. Panthers

Prediction: 18-16 (Dolphins W)

Week 6: Dolphins vs. Chargers

Prediction: 23-21 (Dolphins W)

Week 7: Dolphins vs. Browns

Prediction: 23-15 (Dolphins W)

Week 8: Dolphins vs. Falcons

Prediction: 23-30 (Falcons W)

Week 9: Dolphins vs. Ravens

Prediction: 20-28 (Ravens W)

Week 10: Dolphins vs. Bills

Prediction: 20-25 (Bills W)

Week 11: Dolphins vs. Commanders

Prediction: 22-26 (Commanders W)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Dolphins vs. Saints

Prediction: 16-23 (Saints W)

Week 14: Dolphins vs. Jets

Prediction: 17-15 (Dolphins W)

Week 15: Dolphins vs. Steelers

Prediction: 25-17 (Dolphins W)

Week 16: Dolphins vs. Bengals

Prediction: 17-25 (Bengals W)

Week 17: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 17-19 (Buccaneers W)

Week 18: Dolphins vs. Patriots

Prediction: 23-15 (Dolphins W)

The Miami Dolphins will end the 2025 regular season with an 8-9 record according to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor

Miami Dolphins' predicted 2025 regular-season record

The Miami Dolphins will end the 2025 regular season with an 8-9 record, which will see them finish the campaign second in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills, according to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor. That means Mike McDaniel’s side will make a return to the postseason.

The prediction has the Dolphins facing the New England Patriots in the wildcard round. This matchup will give Tua Tagovailoa and Co. a decent shot at progressing to the later stages of the playoffs.

