Miami Dolphins Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike McDaniel and Co.

Following the conclusion of the NFL Combine and the commencement of pro days around the country, the final task on the pre-draft agenda is conducting top-30 visits with draft candidates.

With that in mind, the Miami Dolphins' training complex will host new faces over the coming days as several NFL Draft aspirants visit. These on-campus meetings, which are also referred to as "top-30 visits" because teams are permitted to invite up to 30 prospects, help in revealing the positions or players that a team plans to select in the NFL Draft.

The Dolphins embrace these visits, and if a player is on their list of top-30 visits, it shows they are interested in them. However, this does not guarantee the team will ultimately choose the player in the draft.

We'll examine which draft prospects Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are hosting for top-30 visits below.

Tracking the Miami Dolphins' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Nick Emmanwori (safety) - South Carolina

Josh Kendall of The Athletic reported that Nick Emmanwori will soon visit the Miami Dolphins as part of a top-30 visit prior to the 2025 NFL draft.

The 21-year-old playmaking safety recorded 88 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two pick-sixes, and four interceptions in his final season at South Carolina. He was selected to the first team All-American.

Emmanwori played in 37 games throughout his three-year collegiate career, recording 166 tackles, six interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns), four tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

His draft prospect skyrocketed after he had a 40-yard sprint time of 4.38 seconds and a vertical jump of 43 inches at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

After letting Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland depart in free agency, it makes sense that the Dolphins are trying to choose a top safety in the draft. They will benefit from adding a talent like Emmanwori in the draft, but they might have to select him in the first round with their No. 13 overall pick.

2) Quinn Ewers (quarterback) - Texas

Athlon Sports' John Hendrix reported that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will also travel to Miami for a top-30 visit. Other teams the quarterback is scheduled to visit are Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts.

Ewers excelled in his last year at Texas, passing for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He completed 64.9% of his throws during his collegiate career, resulting in 9,128 yards, 68 scores and 24 INTs. He also added eight more touchdowns with his feet.

