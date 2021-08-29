Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 29, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The Miami Dolphins are on the road for their final NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday afternoon.

All eyes will be on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow who is returning for the first time since he tore his ACL last season. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will be hopeful his second-year QB can get through his return to the NFL field without any drama or injury.

Meanwhile, Miami are seeking to build some momentum before their first regular-season game in less than two weeks. On that note, here's a look at how fans can watch this preseason matchup and what oddsmakers are predicting for this game.

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals | NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 4 PM ET, August 29.

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

TV Channel: CBS.

Live stream options: NFL Game Pass.

.@JoeyB was dealing the last time he played in The Jungle.



📺: #MIAvsCIN - 8/29 on CBS pic.twitter.com/cuFNKGxHfj — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 27, 2021

Dolphins vs Bengals | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction

Spread: +2.5 Bengals.

Money line: Dolphins -130, Bengals +105.

Total: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -110).

This game is set up to be a competitive affair between two AFC teams. But the Dolphins are slim favorites to win, despite being the road team in their final game of the preseason. The return of Bengals' starting QB Joe Burrow should give them and the home fans a big boost on the night.

Dolphins vs Bengals series history

The Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals have met each other 25 times (including one postseason game), with the Bengals winning seven and the Dolphins 18.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams during the regular season:

Dolphins 19-7 Bengals | 2020.

| 2020. Dolphins 38-35 Bengals | 2019.

| 2019. Dolphins 17-27 Bengals | 2018.

| 2018. Dolphins 7-22 Bengals | 2016.

| 2016. Dolphins 22-20 Bengals | 2013.

The Miami Dolphins have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in three of their last five meetings. Last season, the Dolphins defeated Cincinnati 19-7, with Tua Tagovailoa passing for a touchdown in front of his home fans at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | vs Chicago Bears (L 20-13) | August 14.

Week 2 | vs San Francisco 49ers (W 37-17) | August 21.

Week 3 | @ Cincinnati Bengals | August 29.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W 19-14) | August 14.

Week 2 | @ Washington (L 17 - 13) | August 20.

Week 3 | vs Miami Dolphins | August 28.

Edited by Bhargav