Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars predictions, previews, team news, and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the Miami Dolphins to the TIAA Bank Field for a matchup which might be pivotal in the race for the first overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

During pre-season Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be easy pushovers but they have held their own in their first 2 games & currently own a 1-1 record. Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to their campaign, facing off against 2 of the best teams in their division, the Dolphins are 0-2 to start off the season.

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars Head-to-Head:

These 2 teams have faced each other just 9 times since the Jaguars' introduction into the league in 1995. Jacksonville leads the all-time series 5-4.

The last time these two teams played at the TIAA Bank field was 5 seasons ago in 2015 when the Jaguars won by a narrow margin of 3 points, 23-20.

Miami Dolphins form guide in the league : L L

Jacksonville Jaguars form guide in the league : W L

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News:

Miami has multiple big name injuries to report. Star wideout DeVante Parker is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring injury, new off-season acquisition Byron Jones missed both the practise sessions on Monday & Tuesday due to a groin/achilles injury.

Doubtful: DeVante Parker, Byron Jones

Out: None

Jacksonville has just the one injury to report. Number 1 wide reciever DJ Chark was a limited participant in both the practise sessions on Monday & Tuesday due to a chest injury & is doubtful for the match on Thursday.

Doubtful: DJ Chark

Out: None

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars Predicted Starters:

Miami Dolphins:

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB: Myles Gaskin, Jordan Howard, Matt Breida

WR: DeVante Parker(D), Preston Williams

TE: Mike Gesicki

Jacksonville Jaguars:

QB: Gardner Minshew

RB: James Robinson

WR: DJ Chark(D), Keelan Cole, Lavishka Shenault

TE: Tyler Eifert

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions:

Both the teams have below-average offences & disastrous secondaries but Jaguars might have the edge on the dolphins as they are expected to be without one of their premier men on defence, lockdown cornerback Byron Jones.

This game is expected to be a high scoring shootout & the absence of a stud cornerback like Byron Jones might just have tipped the scales in favor of the Jaguars.

Prediction: Jaguars to win a high scoring game