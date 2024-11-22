Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots injury report Week 12: Latest on Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Cole Strange, and more

After a sluggish start to the season, the Miami Dolphins (4-6) are attempting to obtain a spot in the AFC playoff race after two straight victories. They will be aiming for their third consecutive win when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Florida for their Week 12 schedule.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 12

The Miami Dolphins' fans had all but given up on their team making the playoffs a few weeks ago, but now that their top quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is back from IR, they have newfound optimism.

The Dolphins had a long list of names on their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, with 17 players listed. Although veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead remained DNP, the team's second injury report of the week had several encouraging adjustments.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), who both missed practice on Wednesday, were nonparticipants on Thursday as well.

However, both cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and wideout Tyreek Hill (wrist), who were estimated as limited on Wednesday, were able to upgrade to full practice participation on Thursday.

Safety Jordan Poyer (rest), who was limited on Thursday after being DNP on Wednesday, is another key player who was able to improve his practice report designation.

OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee), FB Alec Ingold (calf), OL Robert Jones (knee/groin), and DT Benito Jones (shoulder) were the other four players who were limited during the team's Thursday practice.

Expand Tweet

New England Patriots injury report for Week 12

As for the Patriots, It is not surprising that, as a rebuilding team, they are having a difficult season in their first year with a new rookie head coach in Jerod Mayo and a rookie quarterback, Drake Maye.

Defensive lineman duo Jaquelin Roy (neck) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) were the only two players listed as nonparticipants on the New England Patriots practice report made public on Thursday.

However, a number of players were limited during Thursday's practice, including defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back), defensive linebacker Keion White (knee), defensive linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), defensive lineman Cole Strange (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (shoulder), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (elbow).

Tyreek Hill injury update

Tyreek Hill, who has been battling a wrist issue for weeks, was labeled as a limited participant in practice on the Miami Dolphins injury report on Wednesday.

However, Hill hasn't missed any games because of the ailment. The veteran wide receiver informed reporters earlier this month that he would play through the wrist injury for the remainder of the season, despite speculations that he might require surgery to address the problem.

Unless he re-aggravates his injury, Hill is not expected to miss the game against the Patriots since he was able to resume full practice participation on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Terron Armstead injury update

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been listed as a nonparticipant in both of the Miami Dolphins' injury reports this week due to a knee ailment.

Armstead has been able to play through the same knee issue that has been noted on the Dolphins' injury report for the past two weeks.

The Dolphins may be purposefully keeping Armstead out of practice to keep him fresh, as he has been a dependable member of the offensive line during his three years with the organization. His practice report on Friday will likely be critical to his availability status for Week 12.

Expand Tweet

Cole Strange injury update

The 21-day window for New England Patriots star interior lineman Cole Strange to be reinstated off the Physically Unable to Perform list started on Wednesday as he made his limited comeback to the team's practice. His 2023 season ended prematurely due to a torn patellar tendon he sustained in December, which has kept him from playing for the Fins this season.

Strange is unlikely to play against the Patriots this week, even though he managed to post his second consecutive limited practice participation on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.