Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets meet at Hard Rock Stadium for the 110th clash between these AFC East division rivals.

The Dolphins are coming into this contest after registering a surprising 43-17 victory over the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, improving their record to 3-2. The New York Jets, on the other hand, have been anything but competitive this year -- currently holding an 0-5 record after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 30-10 last week.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Head-to-Head

This is going to be the 110th clash between these teams, with the New York Jets leading the all-time series by the slightest of margins, 55-53-1.

The Dolphins haven't lost to the Jets at home since 2015.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Team News

The Miami Dolphins have a pretty healthy squad coming into this contest with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (biceps) being the only non-participant during the Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) & linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were limited participants on Thursday.

The New York Jets though are facing injury issues to some of their major contributors on offense. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) and impressive rookie tackle Mekhi Beckton (shoulder) were both non-participants on Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive end Quinnen Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant during both practice sessions. Veteran running back Frank Gore missed both practice sessions due a non-injury related issue.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Projected Starters

Miami Dolphins:

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB: Miles Gaskin, Matt Breida, Jordan Howard

WR: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Isiah Ford

TE: Mike Gesicki

New York Jets:

QB: Joe Flacco

RB: Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine

WR: Jamison Crowder, Jeff Smith, Chris Hogan

TE: Chris Herndon

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Prediction

The New York Jets have had an eventful couple of days, having released star running back Le'Veon Bell. There are also rumors circulating that they are interested in trading 2019's third overall draft pick Quinnen Williams. And of course QB Sam Darnold and head coach Adam Gase have been on respective hot seats all season.

It seems clear the Jets have no intention of being competitive this year, which clearly bodes well for the Dolphins, who are in high spirits after their impressive victory over the 49ers.

Prediction: Miami Dolphins for the W