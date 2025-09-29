  • home icon
  Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 29, 2025 13:03 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
The Miami Dolphins will square off against the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ahead of the Dolphins vs. Jets game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 4

Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
QBTua Tagovailoa
RBDe’Von Achane
WRTyreek Hill
WRJaylen Waddle
WRMalik Washington
TEDarren Waller
FBAlec Ingold
LTPatrick Paul
LGJonah Savaiinaea
CAaron Brewer
RGKion Smith
RTLarry Borom
Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
LDE (Left Defensive End)Kenneth Grant
NT (Nose Tackle)Jordan Phillips
RDE (Right Defensive End)Zach Sieler
LOLB (Left Outside Linebacker)Jaelan Phillips
LILB (Left Inside Linebacker)Jordyn Brooks
RILB (Right Inside Linebacker)Tyrel Dodson
ROLB (Right Outside Linebacker)Bradley Chubb
LCB (Left Cornerback)Rasul Douglas
SS (Strong Safety)Ifeatu Melifonwu
FS (Free Safety)Minkah Fitzpatrick
RCB (Right Cornerback)Ethan Bonner
NB (Nickel Back)Jason Marshall
Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
PK (Place Kicker)Riley Patterson
P (Punter)Jake Bailey
H (Holder)Jake Bailey
PR (Punt Returner)Malik Washington
KR (Kick Returner)Malik Washington
LS (Long Snapper)Joe Cardona
New York Jets projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Dolphins:

PositionStarter
QBJustin Fields
RBBreece Hall
WR1Garrett Wilson
WR2Josh Reynolds
WR3Tyler Johnson
TEMason Taylor
FBAndrew Beck
LTOlu Fashanu
LGJohn Simpson
CJosh Myers
RGJoe Tippmann
RTArmand Membou
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Dolphins:

PositionStarter
LDEWill McDonald IV
LDTHarrison Phillips
RDTQuinnen Williams
RDEMichael Clemons
WLBKiko Mauigoa
MLBJamien Sherwood
SLBMark Robinson
LCBSauce Gardner
SSTony Adams
FSAndre Cisco
RCBBrandon Stephens
NBMichael Carter II
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Dolphins:

PositionStarter
PKNick Folk
PAustin McNamara
HAustin McNamara
PRIsaiah Williams
KRIsaiah Davis
LSThomas Hennessy
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets depth chart

Miami Dolphins depth chart

Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBTua TagovailoaZach WilsonQuinn Ewers-
RBDe'Von AchaneOllie Gordon IIJaylen WrightAlexander Mattison IR
WRTyreek HillNick Westbrook-Ikhine--
WRJaylen WaddleDee Eskridge--
WRMalik WashingtonTahj Washington--
TEDarren WallerJulian HillTanner ConnerJalin Conyers IR
FBAlec Ingold---
LTPatrick PaulKendall LammYodny Cajuste IRGermain Ifedi IR
LGJonah SavaiinaeaLiam Eichenberg O--
CAaron BrewerDaniel BrunskillAndrew Meyer IR-
RGKion SmithCole StrangeJames Daniels IR-
RTLarry BoromAustin Jackson IR--
Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEChop RobinsonMatthew Judon--
LDTZach SielerKenneth GrantMatthew Butler-
RDTBenito JonesZeek BiggersJordan Phillips-
RDEBradley Chubb---
WLBJordyn BrooksWillie Gay Jr.--
MLBTyrel DodsonK.J. Britt--
SLBJaelan PhillipsCameron Goode--
LCBJack JonesJuJu BrentsCam Smith O-
SSIfeatu MelifonwuAshtyn Davis--
FSMinkah FitzpatrickElijah Campbell--
RCBStorm Duck ORasul DouglasEthan Bonner QJason Marshall Jr. O
NBDante Trader Jr.Jason Marshall Jr. OArtie Burns IRJason Maitre IR
Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJason SandersIR--
PJake Bailey---
HJake Bailey---
PRMalik WashingtonTyreek HillJaylen Waddle-
KRMalik WashingtonDee EskridgeJaylen Wright-
LSJoe Cardona---
New York Jets depth chart

NFL: New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin FieldsTyrod Taylor--
RBBreece HallBraelon AllenIsaiah DavisKene Nwangwu O
WRGarrett WilsonArian SmithIrvin Charles O-
WRJosh ReynoldsAllen Lazard--
WRTyler JohnsonIsaiah Williams--
TEMason TaylorJeremy RuckertStone SmarttJelani Woods
FBAndrew Beck---
LTOlu FashanuMax MitchellEsa Pole-
LGJohn Simpson---
CJosh MyersJoe TippmannGus Hartwig IR-
RGJoe TippmannXavier NewmanAlijah Vera-Tucker IR-
RTArmand MembouChukwuma Okorafor--
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill McDonald IVBraiden McGregorTyler Baron-
LDTHarrison PhillipsJowon BriggsByron Cowart IR-
RDTQuinnen WilliamsJay TufeleLeonard Taylor III-
RDEJermaine Johnson OMicheal ClemonsBraiden McGregor-
WLBKiko MauigoaCam JonesMarcelino McCrary-Ball IR-
MLBJamien SherwoodJa'Markis Weston IR--
SLBMark RobinsonQuincy Williams IR--
LCBSauce GardnerQwan'tez StiggersAzareye'h ThomasKris Boyd IR
SSTony AdamsMalachi Moore--
FSAndre CiscoIsaiah Oliver--
RCBBrandon StephensJarvis Brownlee Jr. OTony Adams-
NBMichael Carter II---
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKNick Folk---
PAustin McNamara---
HAustin McNamara---
PRIsaiah WilliamsIsaiah Davis--
KRKene Nwangwu OIsaiah DavisIsaiah WilliamsArian Smith
LSThomas Hennessy---
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn
The Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Edited by Arnold
