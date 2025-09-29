The Miami Dolphins will square off against the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ahead of the Dolphins vs. Jets game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 4

Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter QB Tua Tagovailoa RB De’Von Achane WR Tyreek Hill WR Jaylen Waddle WR Malik Washington TE Darren Waller FB Alec Ingold LT Patrick Paul LG Jonah Savaiinaea C Aaron Brewer RG Kion Smith RT Larry Borom

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter LDE (Left Defensive End) Kenneth Grant NT (Nose Tackle) Jordan Phillips RDE (Right Defensive End) Zach Sieler LOLB (Left Outside Linebacker) Jaelan Phillips LILB (Left Inside Linebacker) Jordyn Brooks RILB (Right Inside Linebacker) Tyrel Dodson ROLB (Right Outside Linebacker) Bradley Chubb LCB (Left Cornerback) Rasul Douglas SS (Strong Safety) Ifeatu Melifonwu FS (Free Safety) Minkah Fitzpatrick RCB (Right Cornerback) Ethan Bonner NB (Nickel Back) Jason Marshall

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

Position Starter PK (Place Kicker) Riley Patterson P (Punter) Jake Bailey H (Holder) Jake Bailey PR (Punt Returner) Malik Washington KR (Kick Returner) Malik Washington LS (Long Snapper) Joe Cardona

New York Jets projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Dolphins:

Position Starter QB Justin Fields RB Breece Hall WR1 Garrett Wilson WR2 Josh Reynolds WR3 Tyler Johnson TE Mason Taylor FB Andrew Beck LT Olu Fashanu LG John Simpson C Josh Myers RG Joe Tippmann RT Armand Membou

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Dolphins:

Position Starter LDE Will McDonald IV LDT Harrison Phillips RDT Quinnen Williams RDE Michael Clemons WLB Kiko Mauigoa MLB Jamien Sherwood SLB Mark Robinson LCB Sauce Gardner SS Tony Adams FS Andre Cisco RCB Brandon Stephens NB Michael Carter II

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Dolphins:

Position Starter PK Nick Folk P Austin McNamara H Austin McNamara PR Isaiah Williams KR Isaiah Davis LS Thomas Hennessy

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets depth chart

Miami Dolphins depth chart

Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Tua Tagovailoa Zach Wilson Quinn Ewers - RB De'Von Achane Ollie Gordon II Jaylen Wright Alexander Mattison IR WR Tyreek Hill Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - WR Jaylen Waddle Dee Eskridge - - WR Malik Washington Tahj Washington - - TE Darren Waller Julian Hill Tanner Conner Jalin Conyers IR FB Alec Ingold - - - LT Patrick Paul Kendall Lamm Yodny Cajuste IR Germain Ifedi IR LG Jonah Savaiinaea Liam Eichenberg O - - C Aaron Brewer Daniel Brunskill Andrew Meyer IR - RG Kion Smith Cole Strange James Daniels IR - RT Larry Borom Austin Jackson IR - -

Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Chop Robinson Matthew Judon - - LDT Zach Sieler Kenneth Grant Matthew Butler - RDT Benito Jones Zeek Biggers Jordan Phillips - RDE Bradley Chubb - - - WLB Jordyn Brooks Willie Gay Jr. - - MLB Tyrel Dodson K.J. Britt - - SLB Jaelan Phillips Cameron Goode - - LCB Jack Jones JuJu Brents Cam Smith O - SS Ifeatu Melifonwu Ashtyn Davis - - FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Elijah Campbell - - RCB Storm Duck O Rasul Douglas Ethan Bonner Q Jason Marshall Jr. O NB Dante Trader Jr. Jason Marshall Jr. O Artie Burns IR Jason Maitre IR

Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jason Sanders IR - - P Jake Bailey - - - H Jake Bailey - - - PR Malik Washington Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle - KR Malik Washington Dee Eskridge Jaylen Wright - LS Joe Cardona - - -

New York Jets depth chart

NFL: New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Fields Tyrod Taylor - - RB Breece Hall Braelon Allen Isaiah Davis Kene Nwangwu O WR Garrett Wilson Arian Smith Irvin Charles O - WR Josh Reynolds Allen Lazard - - WR Tyler Johnson Isaiah Williams - - TE Mason Taylor Jeremy Ruckert Stone Smartt Jelani Woods FB Andrew Beck - - - LT Olu Fashanu Max Mitchell Esa Pole - LG John Simpson - - - C Josh Myers Joe Tippmann Gus Hartwig IR - RG Joe Tippmann Xavier Newman Alijah Vera-Tucker IR - RT Armand Membou Chukwuma Okorafor - -

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will McDonald IV Braiden McGregor Tyler Baron - LDT Harrison Phillips Jowon Briggs Byron Cowart IR - RDT Quinnen Williams Jay Tufele Leonard Taylor III - RDE Jermaine Johnson O Micheal Clemons Braiden McGregor - WLB Kiko Mauigoa Cam Jones Marcelino McCrary-Ball IR - MLB Jamien Sherwood Ja'Markis Weston IR - - SLB Mark Robinson Quincy Williams IR - - LCB Sauce Gardner Qwan'tez Stiggers Azareye'h Thomas Kris Boyd IR SS Tony Adams Malachi Moore - - FS Andre Cisco Isaiah Oliver - - RCB Brandon Stephens Jarvis Brownlee Jr. O Tony Adams - NB Michael Carter II - - -

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Nick Folk - - - P Austin McNamara - - - H Austin McNamara - - - PR Isaiah Williams Isaiah Davis - - KR Kene Nwangwu O Isaiah Davis Isaiah Williams Arian Smith LS Thomas Hennessy - - -

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

