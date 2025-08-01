Micah Parsons landing spots: 5 teams that should trade for Cowboys DE amid contract dispute

Prior to his fifth season in the NFL, Micah Parsons grew frustrated with the Dallas Cowboys' reluctance to offer him a new contract. Parsons signed a four-year, $17 million rookie deal in 2021. The veteran defensive end is set to make $24 million in 2025 after the Cowboys exercised their team option.On Friday, the 26-year-old took to social media to explain that he didn't intend to play a single snap for the Cowboys in a lengthy rant.&quot;Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America's team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA.&quot;Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates,&quot; Parsons wrote.The prospect of landing Micah Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, who has racked up 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries for 36 yards in 63 games, will be enticing to suitors around the league.Five of them look ahead of the pack to acquire Parsons' services if the Cowboys decide to ship him somewhere before losing him for nothing at the end of the season.5 NFL teams that should trade for Micah Parsons5. Tennessee TitansThe Tennessee Titans are in the middle of a rebuild that will see rookie quarterback Cam Ward leading the squad to compete in the AFC South this season. They have several veterans on defense, including cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in the secondary and linebackers Dre'Mont Jones and Cody Barton across the middle.Adding an elite pass rusher like Parsons would elevate their game. He's two years younger than DE Jeffery Simmons, whose five sacks, combined with four from Jones, 1.5 from Barton and one from Sweat, are still less than the 12 Parsons recorded in 13 games in 2024.With $29.5 million available in cap space, they have wiggle room for Micah Parsons and his contract.4. Green Bay PackersThis would be hard to see considering the rivalry between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, especially in the playoffs in recent years. That said, Micah Parsons would be a solid addition to Matt LaFleur's squad.Parsons has been criticized for not showing up during critical moments and the Packers lacked that type of impact last year. Adding him to their defense would certainly boost their hold on crucial downs. Green Bay has $31.2 million in cap space, even more than the Titans.3. New England PatriotsJust like the Titans, the New England Patriots are also in the middle of a rebuilding process. Even so, they made a splash in the offseason by signing veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs and making other moves that took their free-agency spending to an NFL record $361 million.Pairing Micah Parsons with Mike Vrabel, a former linebacker as a head coach, and adding him to a defensive front that already has Milton Williams, Harold Landry III and Christian Barmore, would have the Patriots instilling fear in any opponent this season.2. Cincinnati BengalsThere isn't much to study here. It would be a straight swap involving Micah Parsons and fellow stranded pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The Cincinnati Bengals already secured Hendrickson's replacement in Shemar Stewart and adding 26-year-old Parsons would give them more quality years than extending a player who is already in his 30s.The Cowboys would add another proven veteran to lead the defense and move on from the Parsons saga without sacrificing quality on their roster.1. LA ChargersThe LA Chargers would give Micah Parsons the chance to lead the defense, too. They are coming off a decent 2024 season, the first under Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers are ready to elevate their game and put pressure on the talented quarterbacks they'll have to face twice in the AFC West.Adding Parsons to the roster would give them a long-time replacement for nine-time Pro Bowl rusher Khalil Mack, who is 34 and nearing the end of his career. This would be a solid addition to a Chargers squad that is already looking dangerous.