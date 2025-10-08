Michael Carter or Rhamondre Stevenson or Kendre Miller Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored for Week 6

Michael Carter, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Kendre Miller are all coming off weeks featuring interesting developments. Heading into Week 6, however, the choice between the three is a tough one. Luckily, Sportskeeda is here to dive into the weeds on each player to help narrow down your choice. Here's a look at all three players and a recommendation.
Is Michael Carter a good fantasy pick in Week 6?
With the injury to Trey Benson and James Conner and the viral mistake by Emari Demercado in recent weeks, the Arizona Cardinals seemingly have no choice but to use Michael Carter. However, his usage won't exactly be lucrative.
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Carter is in line to earn 22.8 rushing yards with a 10% chance of a touchdown on the ground. He is also expected to get some work done by catching the football with 1.9 catches for 12 yards. He is a desperation flex option.
Is Rhamondre Stevenson a good fantasy pick in Week 6?
Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble issues continue to plague him, but he continues to get work. This week, expect Stevenson to continue to earn plenty of usage. Stevenson is projected by Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool to earn 54.8 rushing yards with a 40% chance of a rushing touchdown.
He is also expected to earn 2.7 catches for 16.7 yards. Overall, Stevenson is a quality flex option in Week 6 as he continues to share the backfield with rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Is Kendre Miller a good fantasy pick in Week 6?
Kendre Miller earned more carries on the ground than Alvin Kamara in Week 5, putting interest through the roof heading into Week 6. Kamara earned more receptions, but from a pure rushing standpoint, the running back's hold on the backfield appears to have weakened considerably. This week, Miller is expected to earn 41.7 yards with a 30% chance of a touchdown.
Miller is also expected to earn two catches for 19 yards, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. Overall, Miller is a flex start or someone you can play if you need a one-week bye filler at running back.
Should I start Michael Carter or Rhamondre Stevenson or Kendre Miller in Week 6 fantasy football?
This week, there is a clear pecking order among these three players. Expect Michael Carter to earn 6.3 points, Kendre Miller to earn 9.7 points, and Rhamondre Stevenson to earn 12.3 points.
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, this would make Stevenson the best starting option. If you can use him as a flex, that would be ideal. However, if you use him as a one-week filler as an RB2, you could do much worse.
