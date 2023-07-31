Look at the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 and you know they're under immense pressure to perform. Fresh off a disappointing 6-11 season, which turned out to be Derek Carr's final year with the team, Josh McDaniels needs to figure out how to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers if he wants to keep his job.

His choice of a new quarterback was interesting, to say the least. While he knows Jimmy Garoppolo from their days with the New England Patriots, he's not a clear upgrade over Carr. Letting go of a beloved franchise quarterback was a risk that needs to bear fruits in the short term.

Former NFL wide receiver and current NFL Network (suspended) analyst Michael Irvin has given his say on the matter. To him, McDaniels used Carr as a scapegoat while the defense was a bigger problem, and the recent signing of Marcus Peters will help the team as a whole:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

I got to see it play out now, he was a great star in New England. That offense knows it. It's going to be helpful for the Raiders, but the problem wasn't the offense - the defense was the problem a lot of the time. So they put up a lot of points on other teams, but the defense couldn't hold it. So Marcus Peters might help him out this year.

Marcus Peters agrees to join Raiders on a one-year deal

The star cornerback, who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens before, remained a free agent until mid-July, netting a one-year deal with Las Vegas. He figures to be a big part of what they're going to do defensively.

The deal wasn't officially announced, but many reports point to it as a $3 million deal with incentives to go around $5 million.

He met with the team's brass earlier in the offseason, but the Raiders wanted to see him in better shape before officially putting pen to paper. There's no doubt that he'll be a starter as an outside cornerback once the season starts, as Las Vegas lacked talent in the position.