Michael Mayer 40 time: How quick is top 2023 NFL Draft prospect?

Michael Mayer is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end is tipped to be selected in the first round.

Mayer had an impressive outing at the 2023 NFL combine last month as well. He completed his 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.70 seconds.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound tight end has excellent acceleration and can maintain his top speed over long distances. Along with his well-built frame, Mayer is an incredible pass catcher.

He has the hand strength and contact balance to win heavily contested catches. However, he needs to polish his route running if he wants to become a high-volume target.

Many analysts believe that Mayer will be picked No. 28 overall in the upcoming draft. This would mean that he joins Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals.

There are suggestions that Mayer could go as an earlier pick because he is the most sought-after tight end in the draft. He has also been linked with the Dallas Cowboys.

How did Michael Mayer fare in the 2022 season?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish TE Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer enjoyed an impressive 2022 season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He recorded a whopping 808 receiving yards on 67 receptions with nine touchdowns through the air.

The tight end helped the Fighting Irish to the summit of the Independents standings with a 9-4 record. He forged a formidable partnership with quarterback Drew Pyne.

Over his three years at Notre Dame, Mayer racked up a total of 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns on 180 receptions. He set the Notre Dame record for tight ends in single-season receptions (71) and receiving yards (840) in 2021.

Mayer is also the school's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for the position.

Now, it will be interesting to see which NFL team Mayer suits up for in the 2023 season.

