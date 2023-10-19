Michael Mayer fantasy outlook: Exploring Raiders TE’s projection after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury

Michael Mayer had his best performance of his rookie season last week. He reelaed in five of six targets (both a career high) for 75 yards. It was the first really impactful game of his young career, a bit of a breakout game for him. Unfortunately, his quarterback suffered an injury, which certainly impacts his overall outlook.

Michael Mayer's fantasy outlook in 2023

Michael Mayer was really coming into his own. After mostly duds throughout the first few weeks, he has had back-to-back games with at least some production. The tight end now has 114 yards in the last two games after just two yards in Weeks 1-4.

Michael Mayer is on the upswing in fantasy football

The Las Vegas Raiders were finally getting him involved, which could make him a viable waiver wire target at tight end. It's very difficult to find good tight ends, and someone who scores 12.5 PPR points like he did last week is key.

However, the injury to Jimmy Garoppolo changes things. The rookie tight end was developing a rapport with him, but his status is in doubt now. The team believes they dodged a bullet on a long term injury, but he may not play next week.

That certainly impacts his outlook, but he's probably going to be fine. Tight ends are notoriously good for backup QBs as a safety valve. If Josh McDaniels is finally going to get him involved, that won't change with Aidan O'Connell.

Is Michael Mayer a good pick in fantasy football?

At this point, if you have space on your bench, then it's certainly worth looking into Michael Mayer. If you're in need of a tight end at this stage, it's because you've cycled through available players like Hunter Henry, Dalton Schultz, and more looking for a long-term answer.

Mayer may or may not be that long-term answer, but he's definitely worth a shot. That 12.5 point show from last week would be extremely valuable to someone in need of a tight end, so it's definitely worth a flyer.

With a few teams on bye week this week, the options are even slimmer. The Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Dallas Cowboys do not play. That makes Mayer even more valuable, and he's still available in a lot of ESPN fantasy leagues.