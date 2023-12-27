Michael Mayer injury update: Latest on Raiders TE for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has been solid in his rookie season, performing decently despite the team's ever-revolving door at quarterback. The Notre Dame product has served as a decent outlet anytime Davante Adams is double-teamed, and he has received more touches in recent weeks.

However, Mayer is dealing with an injury that is threatening to derail his rookie year. This article will provide an update on the youngster's injury status, what happened to him and his likely return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Michael Mayer Injury Update

Michael Mayer missed the first game of his young NFL career in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Notre Dame alum couldn't practice from Thursday to Saturday and missed the Raiders' 20-14 win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Austin Hooper stepped up in his absence and provided a matchup nightmare for a befuddled Chiefs' defense. RB3 Jesper Horsted also saw additional touches as the typically durable Mayer was forced to sit out Monday's game.

What happened to Michael Mayer?

Mayer likely sustained the toe injury in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the LA Chargers. Mayer was electric in the game, hauling four catches off five targets, 39 receiving yards and one touchdown in the historic matchup. The contest ended with Brandon Staley getting his pink slip, and it kept the Raiders' playoff hopes alive.

As a result of the injury, Mayer missed every practice session ahead of his team's Week 16 game against the Chiefs. Thankfully for Las Vegas, his teammates picked up the slack and stunned the Chiefs to keep the Raiders' postseason hopes alive.

The franchise hopes that its rookie tight end will be able to feature in this week's training sessions ahead of a must-win showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

When will Michael Mayer return?

It is currently not known when Michael Mayer will return to the gridiron. The rookie tight end is dealing with a toe injury, and the recovery date of such injuries is notoriously difficult to predict.

Mayer has been solid in his rookie season, amassing 27 receptions, 304 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. It's important to note that the Raiders operate a run-heavy offense, and even when they throw, they typically target perennial Pro Bowler Davante Adams.

Aside from Mayer, the Raiders have other injury concerns to worry about. The team is currently without running back Josh Jacobs and linebacker Kana'i Mauga. They hope both players and Mayer will be fit for their game against the Colts in Week 17.

