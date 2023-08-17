Michael Oher NFL Contract: How much has ex-Ravens OT earned in football career?

In the past several days, news stories have focused on Michael Oher and his adoptive family, the Tuohys. The incident has garnered significant attention due to Oher's claims that the Tuohy family caught him off guard. They profited immensely from the royalties of the movie "Blind Side," which portrayed his life experiences, while he received absolutely nothing in return.

The box office gross for the film "Blind Side" exceeded $300 million, yet according to Oher, he earned no royalties. NFL fans have shown a great deal of keenness in Oher's career earnings as this topic becomes larger by the day.

With the Baltimore Ravens, Oher started his NFL career in 2009, and over the course of the next eight seasons, he carved quite an impressive career in the league. His fame soared at Super Bowl 50, during which he started at left tackle and was crucial to the team's performance despite their eventual loss to the Denver Broncos.

In 2009, Michael Oher agreed to a $13,495,000, five-year deal with the Ravens. According to reports, it had a guaranteed income of $6,886,000, and $2,699,000 yearly income.

The top offensive tackle joined the Tennessee Titans after leaving Baltimore. He inked a huge four-year, $20,000,000 contract with them. His Tennessee agreement featured a $4,000,000 signing bonus and a $3,500,000 yearly paycheck. Interestingly, the Titans cut Oher the following season after placing him on the injured reserve list.

With the Carolina Panthers, Michael Oher signed a three-year extension agreement in 2016 worth a stunning $21,600,000, with $9,500,000 guaranteed.

According to Spotrac, Michael Oher made about $34,506,875 over the course of his 9-season NFL career.

The chart that illustrates the specifics of how Oher reached this amount in the NFL can be found below.

Year Annual Salary Duration Signing Bonus Guaranteed Money 2009 $2.6 million 5 years - $6.8 million 2014 $5 million 4 years $4 million $9.35 million 2015 $3.5 million 2 years $2.5 million $2.5 million 2016 $7.2 million 3 years $4 million $9.5 million

What is Michael Oher's net worth in 2023?

Just three days ago, Michael Oher, whose life inspired the film and book "The Blind Side," made allegations in a Tennessee court. He accused the couple who adopted him of fabricating his adoption, asserting that they manipulated him into a guardianship arrangement that allowed them to profit from his life experiences through the book and movie, which became public over a decade ago.

Oher's worth has been called under scrutiny by this conflict. According to Marca, the Super Bowl XLVII champion has a net worth of $16 million in 2023 as a result of his earnings from the NFL and other business enterprises.

Oher also earned an additional $10 million from avenues apart from the NFL. The New York Times bestseller "I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to the Blind Side" was written by him.

Oher also published a new book recently with the working title 'When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame, Football, and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity."