Michael Penix Jr. injury history: Did Falcons make huge mistake in drafting Kirk Cousins' risk-prone successor?

Michael Penix Jr. was one of the biggest winners of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Washington Huskies product was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick.

He'll be joining a team stacked with talented offensive players and understudying a perennial Pro Bowler in Kirk Cousins. While Penix Jr. would be happy about the development, many critics have raised concerns about his injury history. This article will examine that history and whether it will hinder the rookie quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Michael Penix Jr. Injury History

Michael Penix Jr. suffered four significant injuries during his time in Indiana. The first happened on Oct. 20, 2018, when he suffered a Grade 3 Knee ACL tear. He tore his ACL in a match against Penn State and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Penix Jr. faced yet another injury on Nov. 2, 2019. It was a shoulder clavicle fracture, and he missed the final four fixtures of the season, including Indiana's bowl game.

His next major injury was against Maryland. He suffered that injury on Nov. 28, 2020. During the game, Penix Jr. suffered another Grade 3 Knee ACL tear. This came after he returned to the Gridiron without being given medical clearance.

Penix Jr.'s last significant college injury was on Oct. 2, 2021, as he suffered a shoulder AC joint separation. He missed the remainder of the 2021 collegiate season.

Did Falcons make mistake in drafting Kirk Cousins' successor?

At this moment, it's hard to tell whether the Falcons made a mistake drafting Kirk Cousins' successor. We'll only know when Penix Jr. plays a couple of snaps and proves that he can hang with the pros.

However, the Atlanta Falcons made the move with an eye on Kirk Cousins' age and his recent season-ending injury with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, the Falcons have two quarterbacks with chequered injury histories, which isn't ideal for most NFL franchises. However, we can't deny how talented the quarterback room is when both players are fit and raring to go.