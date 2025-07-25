Michael Penix Jr's fiancee Olivia Carter expresses excitement as Falcons QB takes over starter role from Kirk Cousins during training camp

Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancee Olivia Carter shared her excitement on the NFL star getting the starting role over Kirk Cousins. He will be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons this season.Penix Jr. started the last three games of the 2024 season after Cousins was benched and is now looking forward to his first full season as QB1. His fiancee shared a candid Instagram snap of the star with a heartfelt message for him. She praised him for his hard work:“The moment his childhood dream came true. Standing in line at Costco to get a hot dog. I am so happy for you walking into camp today for the very first time as QB1. I am so excited for your journey. You are so amazing, and it’s a blessing to witness your greatness. Ready is an understatement. It’s MP9 time,&quot; she wrote.Michael Penix Jr. fiancée Olivia Carter makes feelings known as Falcons QB walks into training camp/@o.carterMichael Penix Jr. opened up about his experience in the final few games of last season, expressing how the matchups helped him build confidence for the new season.&quot;Just knowing, just being able to go out there and get those games with full-speed reps,&quot; Penix Jr. said (via NFL.com). &quot;It instills confidence, knowing I can go out there and do the same thing that you saw in college and all my life. So, you know, just I would say the biggest thing is confidence,&quot;Last season, the Falcons missed out on the playoffs. The new season comes with new hopes for the team, and they will be looking to bounce back. The Falcons will start the new season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 7.Michael Penix Jr.’s fiancee Olivia Carter serves stylish look ahead of training campOlivia Carter shared pictures of her stylish outing on July 15, ahead of training camp. She shared snapshots of herself posing in a cowboy hat with a caption:&quot;you can call me cowboy carter … literally.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarter wore a black top and off-white denim pants, pairing them with jewelry and a hat.