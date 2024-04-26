Michael Penix Jr. vs J.J. McCarthy salary: Pitting shock Falcons pick vs Vikings' QB of the future

The Atlanta Falcons made the rather surprising decision to draft former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings traded up to select Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick.

Notably, Penix and McCarthy squared off in this year's national championship game that Michigan won 34-13. However, Penix was picked ahead of McCarthy in the draft pecking order and fans have been curious to learn how much the two quarterbacks will earn in the NFL.

A look at Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons rookie contract

Since Michael Penix Jr. was the eighth overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, reports from Spotrac claim that he will receive a four-year, $22.8 million contract, with the option to extend his stint for one year. The former Washington quarterback will also receive a lucrative $13 million signing bonus.

In his first season with Atlanta, Penix is expected to compete with Kirk Cousins for the starting quarterback role. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons last month and is tipped to lead the offense for the NFC South franchise. However, Atlanta can take its time with Penix.

Penix led the Washington Huskies on an incredible run last season, under Kalen DeBoer. The only game they lost was the national championship.

A look at J.J. McCarthy's Minnesota Vikings rookie contract

Since J.J. McCarthy was selected 10th overall, reports from Spotrac suggest that he will receive a four-year, $21.8 million rookie contract. The deal will also include a $12.7 million signing bonus.

McCarthy has a good chance of nailing down the starting quarterback role with the Minnesota Vikings. He will face some competition from Sam Darnold.

McCarthy led the Wolverines' offense for the entire 2023 season, when they went undefeated under Jim Harbaugh to lift the national championship title. He will want to replicate those performances in the big league.