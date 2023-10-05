Michael Pittman and Calvin Ridley are among the upper echelons of WRs in fantasy, but if you own both, who should you start with in week 5?

Ridley is coming off almost two years out of the NFL after missing time due to a gambling suspension, as well as taking time off to focus on his mental health.

Pittman ended 2022 with 925 yards and four touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts struggled as a whole on offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Entering week 5, both wide receivers have had good and bad moments during the 2023 NFL season, but which should you start and which should you sit?

Confused about Brian Robinson Jr.'s trade value? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair return

Is Michael Pittman a good fantasy pick in week 5?

Colts receiver Michael Pittman

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman has quickly become the preferred target of rookie QB Anthony Richardson. Richardson often looks the way of Pittman, as only nine receivers have seen more targets than him (36) through four weeks.

Expand Tweet

Pittman has caught 26 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in four games, despite only catching one pass for five yards during the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

This wasn't solely on Pittman, however, as Indianapolis struggled as a whole on offense, with Richardson completing just 11 passes all afternoon.

In PPR scoring, Pittman ranks as WR19, having totaled 58.5 points, ahead of the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and D.K. Metcalf.

The Colts take on division rival Tennessee Titans in week 5, and this clash could end up being a passing affair.

The Titans' defense is excellent against the run, but they have struggled to contain WRs in 2023. Only five teams have allowed more passing yards, and the Titans rank 27th against opposing receivers in fantasy football.

Indianapolis also gets star running back Jonathan Taylor back from the PUP list in week 5 and his presence will add more dynamism to their offensive unit.

Is Calvin Ridley a good fantasy pick in week 5?

Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley catches a touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley has returned to the NFL after almost two years out, and after a blistering start, his form has dipped in recent weeks.

Expand Tweet

Ridley was seen by most as the top receiver for QB Trevor Lawrence heading in 2023, but Ridley is currently playing second fiddle to Christian Kirk.

In PPR scoring, Ridley ranks as WR37 with 48.1 points, while Kirk is WR24 with 55.7. So far this campaign, the former Falcons star has had 15 receptions on 28 targets, clocking up 211 yards and two TDs.

Ridley is clearly still developing his relationship with Lawrence, as he only had two catches in the Jaguars' Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite catching a touchdown, Ridley saw just a 7% target share. Zay Jones is also returning to the Jags' WR room, which may spell further worry for Ridley fantasy owners.

The Jaguars stay in London in week 5, as they take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have been excellent against opposing WRs, as they rank 7th best against opposing defenses in fantasy. However, they lost star cornerback Tre'Davious White to a season-ending injury in Week 4, meaning Ridley may be facing an inferior defender opposite him.

Michael Pittman vs. Calvin Ridley: Who should I start?

Colts receiver Michael Pittman: A good fantasy football pick in week 5?

If you own both Michael Pittman and Calvin Ridley in fantasy and are struggling to pick, refer to our start/sit analyzer.

According to the analyzer, Pittman is the player to start in week 5 if you own both. This is likely due to the strength of the opponent, as the Titans have a much softer defense against WRs than the Bills. However, expect Ridley to put up a much better showing than in recent weeks as they take on Buffalo in London.

Still pondering whom to start for Bears vs Commanders? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer