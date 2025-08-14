Michael Pittman Jr. fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Colts WR

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been one of the top pass catchers for the franchise over the past several years. Now entering his sixth season in the league, and with a quarterback battle currently underway in Indianapolis, Pittman could be leaned on as a reliable safety blanket for both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

With that being said, what does all of this mean for Pittman's fantasy football outlook in 2025? Let’s take a look.

Michael Pittman Jr.'s 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

In 2024, Pittman was once again a favorite target, hauling in 69 catches on 111 targets for 808 yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers were solid, fellow veteran receiver Alec Pierce emerged as a significant red-zone weapon, finishing the season with eight touchdowns despite having lower totals than Pittman in receptions, yards, and targets. Pierce’s presence took away some valuable scoring opportunities, which impacted Pittman’s overall fantasy production.

Looking ahead to 2025, Pittman’s outlook remains very strong, especially in PPR scoring formats. Over the past several years, he has consistently excelled in PPR leagues thanks to his ability to command a high target share, rack up receptions, and move the chains. His track record suggests he can continue to be one of the most dependable options for fantasy managers in formats that reward volume.

Is Michael Pittman Jr. a good fantasy pick this year?

In PPR leagues, Pittman is without question a good fantasy option in 2025. No matter who has been under center for Indianapolis—whether veteran or rookie—Pittman has proven to be a reliable, high-volume target.

The former second-round pick has recorded over 100 targets in each of his last four NFL seasons, and there is no indication that trend will change anytime soon. In standard scoring formats, however, Pittman’s value isn’t as strong. His relatively low touchdown totals limit his upside, and in half-PPR or non-PPR leagues, his production is less impactful compared to other wide receivers who find the end zone more frequently.

Sportskeeda’s fantasy football draft simulator projects Pittman to finish the 2025 season with 74 receptions for 810 yards and three touchdowns. His overall fantasy value will be heavily dependent on the scoring format of each league.

Where should you pick Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.?

As of now, Pittman is ranked as the WR51 in standard scoring and WR49 in PPR formats, according to FantasyPros. His ADP sits at 117 in standard and 118 in PPR. In standard leagues, fantasy managers may want to wait until the later rounds to grab him for potential value. In PPR formats, Pittman can be drafted with confidence in the latter-middle rounds, as his consistent target volume and reception totals give him tremendous upside in that scoring system.

