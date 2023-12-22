Michael Pittman Jr. injury update: Latest on Colts WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. left his side's Week 15 game early after suffering a brutal hit from Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Damontae Kazee. The hit resulted in a concussion, and Pittman Jr. was immediately added to the concussion protocol.

Kazee has since been suspended for the remainder of the season, and Pittman Jr. is in a race against time to feature in Week 16. In this article, we will update you on the pass catcher's health, what happened to him, and a potential return date for the wide receiver. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Update

According to reports, Michael Pittman Jr. was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice session. This comes as a surprise, as players who suffer concussions are typically out for an extended period before featuring in practice.

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

However, it is essential to note that Pittman Jr. still needs clearance from an independent neurologist to play versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The good part is that Pittman is trending toward playing this weekend, especially considering his full participation in training for the Colts.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Michael Pittman Jr.?

Pittman Jr. suffered a concussion in the first half of the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The concussion occurred when Steelers' star safety Damontae Kazee lowered God's helmet and made significant contact with Pittman Jr.

Due to the injury, Pittman Jr. was promptly added to the concussion protocol for his safety. According to league rules, the concussion protocol has numerous stages of returning to the Gridiron, which has made playing the next game after suffering a concussion far from a certainty.

Hence, Pittman Jr.'s full availability in the Colts' latest training session surprises most. Colts' head coach Shane Steichen said (via Pro Football Network):

"He's doing well, and I'll refer to the injury report with him as well, but he’s doing good.”

Expand Tweet

When will Michael Pittman Jr. return?

Michael Pittman Jr.'s return depends on the assessment of an independent neurologist. If the veteran pass catcher passes the evaluation, he'll be deemed fit to feature against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Pittman Jr. has been phenomenal for the Colts in 2023, with the USC alum putting up a stat line of 1,062 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 14 matches. This is the second time the 26-year-old has put up over 1,000 receiving yards in his NFL career, and he's on track to breaking both his receiving yards and receiving touchdowns records set in the 2021 NFL season.

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15