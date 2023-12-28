Michael Pittman Jr. injury update: Latest on Colts WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Michael Pittman Jr. took one of the hardest hits of the 2023 NFL season on December 16. Many believed immediately in the aftermath that his season would be over. However, just under two weeks later, the wide receiver is making progress in his recovery. How much progress has he made and could he see the field on New Year's Eve? Here's a look at the latest information.

Michael Pittman Jr. at Steelers Colts Football

Michael Pittman Jr. injury update

Last week, the wide receiver was trending toward playing but suffered a setback, downgrading him to go out. His injury is listed as a shoulder injury and a concussion. He's "progressing" according to Shane Steichen via Pro Football Talk. The Colts had a limited practice on Wednesday with the wide receiver being listed as a limited participant.

After seemingly nearly getting back on the field just one week after suffering the injury, the news appears to be a net positive for Pittman. One would like him to get a full practice under his belt, but a limited practice for him and a limited one for the team feel like progress.

Fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on the wide receiver this week.

What happened to Michael Pittman Jr.?

The wide receiver was running a route in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Damontae Kazee landed a helmet-first blow to him. Pittman was soon ruled out of the contest. Fans speculated about the intentionality of the hit, with many accusing Kazee of headhunting.

The NFL disqualified Damontae Kazee from the game. According to Sports Illustrated, the defender was suspended for the rest of the season. However, the suspension was rolled back to just the regular season due to an appeal by his agent.

When will Michael Pittman Jr. return?

Michael Pittman Jr. could return as soon as this week for the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he's had one setback before, so it would be presumptuous to write that with a Sharpie pen. The wide receiver started last week with a limited practice, had a full practice, and had a limited practice on Friday before missing the game.

Right now, he's coming off a limited practice, so even if he has a full practice on Thursday, nothing seems to be guaranteed. However, if he has a full practice on Friday as well, managers likely could expect him to be available on New Year's Eve.