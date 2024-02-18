Michael Pittman Jr. landing spots: 5 best fits for Colts WR if he leaves in free agency

Michael Pittman Jr. has been the Indianapolis Colts' top wideout for the past four seasons. During that time, he has covered 3,362 yards from 336 catches and scored 15 touchdowns and proven himself a loyal contributor to the franchise.

However, he is also set to become an unrestricted free agent (he was a second-round selection in 2020, meaning he was ineligible for a fifth-year option). The Colts, ideally, will want to keep him beside fellow youngsters Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, but of course that is not a guarantee.

And these teams may want to keep an eye on Pittman and seek his talents and services.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals face a tough decision on Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown has the potential to be the Arizona Cardinals' new top wideout, given his familiarity with quarterback Kyler Murray. But that is if head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort still want him around.

Otherwise, Pittman presents himself as a more consistently available option. Whether his passer be Murray or not, he can provide an offensive boost to a team that has been wanting a capable WR since DeAndre Hopkins lost his form in 2022.

4) Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Almost all of Atlanta Falcons' wide receivers will become free agents next month, leaving only Drake London and Josh Ali under contract. Going forward, they may need a third wideout to ease the load of those two.

Could Pittman be that guy? It is too early to say so; but on a team whose other primary passing option is tight end Kyle Pitts, he could make quite the difference.

3) Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley may be leaving Duval soon

Calvin Ridley was one of the best-performing players for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023-24, breaching 1,000 yards in his first season since he returned from an indefinite suspension for gambling. But there is one problem: he will be a free agent.

That presents a problem, especially since Zay Jones and Christian Kirk were less than stellar in that same season. So will the next chapter of the Michael Pittman Jr. story involve joining a divisional rival? He can certainly provide an immediate impact if he joins.

2) Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson could lose up to three wide receivers come March

The Baltimore Ravens' plan to keep Lamar Jackson involved creating a more pass-oriented offense around him. To that end, they signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and drafted Zay Flowers, adding to a stacked receiving corps that already had Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isiah Likely.

It worked, with the star quarterback agreeing to the then-largest contract in league history, then reaching the AFC Championship Game for the first time in his career. But then they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, and all that work may prove to have been for nought come March.

Beckham, Agholor, and Duvernay will be free agents, which could lead the Ravens to coalesce around Bateman and Flowers. But they need a third man who can ease their burden, and Pittman may be exactly what they need.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to begin life without Mike Evans

Mike Evans has been one of the most faithful members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since his debut in 2014, winning a Super Bowl title, being named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler multiple times, and setting multiple franchise receiving records.

But that may be set to change in 2024, as he prepares to enter free agency after failing to secure an extension during the 2023 offseason. Head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht need to think and act fast on replacing Evans he leaves; and quite luckily for them, Pittman is still young enough to emerge as either a No. 1 option or sidekick to Chris Godwin.