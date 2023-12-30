Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr, like all players, takes the risk of playing in a league that is all about full-on contact. In some cases, the hits taken could lead to repercussions for the player, such as a concussion. The symptoms of a concussion may not be caught at first glance.

Yet, the wideout's wife, Kianna, noticed something was wrong with her husband and told him. This led to Pittman Jr. self-reporting concussion symptoms to the team. Fans took to "X" to show love for Kianna for telling her husband of his symptoms:

More fans showed love to the wife of the Indianapolis Colts star for her actions:

The Colts receiver cleared concussion protocol last Friday but missed the team’s game versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 as the symptoms came back before the start of the game. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen informed the media that Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared protocol.

He is on track to play in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders but the team is being cautious given the circumstances. Pittman Jr. has already notched his second 1,000-yard season this season with 1,062 yards.

Concerning the NFL's concussion protocol, players have to go through many steps before being cleared medically. The timeline can differ greatly depending on the player and the severity of the concussion, as each phase can take varying amounts of time.

What was the hit that caused Michael Pittman Jr's concussion?

The Colts hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, as Pittman Jr. suffered a concussion after taking a huge hit as he dived in an attempt to make the catch. He ended up colliding head-on into Steelers safety Damontae Kazee's shoulder. The league would suspend Kazee for the remainder of the season.

Michael Pittman Jr admitted to reporters that he could not remember the play:

"I honestly never saw him coming. I was diving, I caught it, and then all of a sudden, I woke up and there's people looking down at me. I was like, "Oh, s---, what just happened?"

He also noted that Kianna and his daughter were in tears after watching the hit:

"I really didn't grasp how significant it was until I watched it. I remember sitting in my locker and then my wife came in crying, my daughter was crying. And that's the first time that I was like, "Maybe this was bad".

He and Kianna welcomed their son, as she posted a photo via her Instagram page in May.