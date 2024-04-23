Michael Pratt 2024 NFL Draft Projection: Where could Tulane QB land? 

Michael Pratt could be the steal of the 2024 NFL draft among quarterbacks. While he doesn’t get as much fanfare as the top prospects in his position, the former Tulane standout is a four-year starter in college.

He completed his time with the Green Wave with 730 completions for 9,611 yards and 90 touchdowns. Pratt won the 2023 American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year after finishing his senior year with 2,406 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

In addition to his passing, the Florida native has decent mobility, allowing him to collect 28 rushing touchdowns and 1,147 yards. But while he had solid numbers, will it be enough to get the two-time AAC champion drafted?

Michael Pratt's 2024 NFL draft projection

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein has Pratt getting off the 2024 draft board in the fourth round. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report projects him getting selected in the fifth round. Despite the discrepancy, both predictions dictate that Michael Pratt would need some coaching and experience before becoming a viable starting quarterback.

Pratt’s performance improved during his last two years at Tulane, bumping his completion percentage to 63.6 and 65.4 percent, respectively. But while he was a solid quarterback, his arm strength is suspect, and he could struggle with post-snap reads.

Being in a system that fits his skill set could give him a productive pro career. Therefore, here are three teams that could maximize his talent.

3 best landing spots for Michael Pratt

While the jury is still out on Michael Pratt’s potential as an NFL starter, he would be better off going to a team that won’t put him under the pressure of starting immediately. That way, he can dissect the game from the sidelines, hoping to be ready after a few seasons.

#1. Los Angeles Rams

While the LA Rams made the playoffs last season, there’s much uncertainty regarding their quarterback depth chart. Matthew Stafford has three years left in his contract but will be 36 years old in the upcoming season. Jimmy Garoppolo is oft-injured, while Stetson Bennett’s status remains unknown.

Michael Pratt can come in and learn from Stafford. If he has a chance to take over, Pratt can succeed because of talented players like Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua around him.

#2. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. However, he’s not getting any younger, playing the 2024 season at age 36. His season-sending Achilles injury also makes him a health risk. With Taylor Heinicke as the only backup, the Falcons could take a flyer on Michael Pratt.

Atlanta hopes Cousins will play out his contract. Doing so gives Pratt ample time to learn the nuances and wisdom of becoming an NFL quarterback. He should be ready once the Falcons give him the keys.

#3. New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers returned four snaps into his 2023 campaign after a season-ending Achilles injury. But while he is a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, he will be 41 by December. His backup, Tyrod Taylor, will turn 35 in August.

The Jets could envision Michael Pratt as Rodgers’ successor. If he lands here, he will have a talented offensive unit around him with Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Breece Hall.