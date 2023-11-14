Michael Thomas injury update: Latest on Saints WR for Week 11 fantasy football

For the last several years, Michael Thomas has been almost unable to stay on the field at all. He was an award winner that injuries took hold of. Thus far this year, he'd been largely healthy. That ended on Sunday with what looked to be a painful knee injury. Here's what we know.

What's going on with Michael Thomas?

Michael Thomas injury update

Michael Thomas again finds himself on the injury report. A once promising and talented wide receiver has lost much of the last few years to the injury report. He had avoided that fate thus far, but he's come down with a "fairly substantial" knee injury.

After taking a hit in the game on Sunday, he had to be removed from the contest and never returned. He stood on the sideline without a helmet afterwards.

Thomas' injury hurt the Saints, who could not come back and capture a win against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Dennis Allen lamented what occurred via ESPN:

"It impacted some things that we were wanting to do. I thought overall, A.T. Perry came in and performed well. But I think any time you lose a guy of Mike's magnitude, it affects what you're doing."

The Saints lost a trio of players, including Derek Carr and Marshon Lattimore. Thomas' injury may well cause the longest absence.

What happened to Michael Thomas?

Michael Thomas tried to extend upwards for a pass from his quarterback on Sunday. He couldn't get to it as he was hit from behind and landed awkwardly following the collision. As the ball landed incomplete, the star wide receiver had to be taken off the field.

He was eventually ruled out after team doctors looked at him. The understanding is that whatever happened to Thomas is considered a serious injury. With that said, it's not considered season-ending.

Allen said via USA Today:

“Mike Thomas and Marshon Lattimore both had fairly significant injuries. I’m not going to get into the exact extent, but they’ll both be rehabbing throughout the week here."

Per a sports doctor on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video suggests that there could be a mild MCL sprain. This figures to be a multi-week injury. Given Thomas' age and his frustrating injury history, it looks like it could potentially be even longer for him.

From 2020 to 2022, Thomas appeared in just 10 regular season games. Counting Sunday's game that he had to exit, he had appeared in 10 games already this year. Finally, he was healthy, and an unfortunate injury has ruined that.

When will Michael Thomas come back?

Michael Thomas has not been officially diagnosed with anything yet. The wide receiver has a knee injury, but the New Orleans Saints have not stated whether or not this is a tear, strain, contusion or anything else. The only thing anyone knows is that it was to his knee.

That said, it looks like a potential MCL sprain. That could cost him three weeks or more. Given how often he's been hurt, a recovery might take a little longer. The coming days will be important, as a diagnosis will occur and they will decide whether or not to place him on Injured Reserve.

The Saints have a bye week this week. They are off, but they will see the Atlanta Falcons after that in Week 12. Week 13's matchup with the Detroit Lions is likely the earliest he can return, but it might not happen then, either.